HP Chromebook x2 11 review: tablet dreams, Chromebook realities [VIDEO]
I have to be honest right up front: I’m not really a tablet guy. I want to be – I promise – but when it comes down to it, a large-screened phone handles most of my gaming, reading and casual consumption stuff and when I need a bigger screen, I normally want a keyboard to go along with it. So, in most scenarios, a Chromebook is a perfect fit for that use case. Between the two (phone and thin/light Chromebook), most of my digital needs are met and I start asking the inevitable question: where does a tablet even fit in for me? And the truth is, I just don’t know.chromeunboxed.com
Comments / 0