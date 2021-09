Waverly’s free leaf collection will begin on Monday. In order to have your leaves collected they must be in biodegradable bags, leaves and yard waste in plastic bags will not be collected free of charge. Each bag should weigh no more than 50 pounds. Bags should be placed at the front curb on regular garbage days by 7am. Sticks and brush will not be picked up. The leaf vacuum service will also be available for those who do not wish to bag their leaves. For that service leaves should be placed between the sidewalk and curb area. The fee for this service is $30 for the first half hour, $15 for each additional half hour. This will continue until daytime air temperature drops below freezing.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO