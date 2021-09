If you’re a deer hunter you’ve undoubtedly felt the disappointment that goes along with wounding a deer and being unable to find it. Not being able to recover your game is one of the harsh realities of deer hunting, but a local group of dog handlers are working hard to change that. They explain that their group of dogs, trained to follow the scent of pheromones excreted from a gland between the “toes” on the hoof of a deer, can not only find the mortally wounded or deceased deer, they can do it hours and in some cases days after the deer is shot.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO