Ethereum Killers May Cut the Price of ETH in Half, According to JPMorgan Strategist

cryptocoingossip.com
 4 days ago

A JPMorgan market strategist says the emergence of competitors dubbed as “Ethereum killers” is threatening the dominance of ETH in the smart contract space. Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a cross-asset research analyst at the banking giant, reportedly tells Business Insider that ETH’s “fair value” sits around $1,500. ETH is trading at $3,032.71 at time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

