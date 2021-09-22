Ethereum Killers May Cut the Price of ETH in Half, According to JPMorgan Strategist

The Ethereum price needs to pull above the $3200 resistance level quickly so as to deny the bears the opportunity to enter the market. Today, all digital assets in the crypto market are posting incredible gains after what looks like a successful weekend trading session. In addition, ETH/USD bullish action extended above the $3000 resistance level to touch the daily high of $3101 level. Meanwhile, an intraday high tried to form above the 9-day moving average.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO