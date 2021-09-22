Groundbreaking for new Diamond Hill Community Center on Friday

After more than 50 years, a new community center is coming to the Diamond Hill neighborhood.

Join a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Diamond Hill Community Center at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at 1701 N.E. 36th St.

The original Diamond Hill Community Center was built in the 1950s, with a boxing gym added in 1997, for a total of 17,000 square feet. The new Diamond Hill Community Center will be a state-of-the-art, 25,000-square-foot community center with a gymnasium, boxing gym, teaching kitchen, fitness center, meeting spaces, game room, computer lab and more. The existing center will be demolished once the new building is complete.

The $10.9 million project is funded by the 2018 Bond Program and a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Grant.

The completed center will also include a public art project. After receiving input from neighborhoods surrounding the community center, the Fort Worth Public Art Commission has approved artist Elizabeth Akamatsu’s design, Rising Strong. The sculpture is inspired by the Diamond Hill area’s family legacy and celebrates the community through the concept of planting a seed, setting roots and growing a bountiful life. The proposed stainless steel sculpture includes flowers inspired by Diamond Hill’s namesake and will reflect the colors of its surroundings.

Photo: The new Diamond Hill Community Center will measure 25,000 square feet and feature modern amenities.

