Economy

INN appoints new chief of growth programs

inn.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtney Hurtt will lead INN’s nationwide initiatives to accelerate the growth of nonprofit news organizations. Through INN, these newsrooms now make up one of the largest news reporting networks in the country, with a membership of more than 350 independent, nonprofit news outlets. More than 2,800 registrants participate in INN’s growth programs each year, developing new business models that strengthen the financial sustainability of news and expand Americans’ access to high quality reporting.

inn.org

