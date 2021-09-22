My HALO Ring Review: The Silicone Ring With A Story

Jewellery is such a personal thing, especially rings. I only ever wear the same three rings – my engagement ring, wedding ring, and my eternity ring. And each of those rings comes with its own story; a story which has a meaning that is personal to me, each one important and marking a different moment in my life. I only take them off if I really have to, usually for safety reasons, and when I do it is like a part of me is missing, as if a body part has been removed. They are me and I am them.