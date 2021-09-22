CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

No More McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys as We Know Them?

By Jacklyn Krol
 5 days ago
McDonald's Happy Meal toys will be drastically different in the coming years. On Tuesday (Sept. 21), the fast food giant announced that they plan to stop using plastic in their iconic children's toys, which they typically produce more than 1 billion of annually. The change will take place globally by the end of 2025.

