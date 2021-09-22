CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

CD8 T effector and immune checkpoint signatures predict prognosis and responsiveness to immunotherapy in bladder cancer

By Xingyu Chen
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmune-checkpoint blockade (ICB) has been routinely implemented to treat bladder cancer; however, most patients have little or no clinical benefit. In this study, 348 pretreated metastatic urothelial cancer samples from the IMvigor210 cohort were used to identify important genes significantly associated with CD8+ T effector and immune checkpoint signatures. The immune checkpoint inhibitor score (IMS) scoring system was constructed to predict the immunotherapy responsiveness. Transcriptome analysis confirmed that the high IMS score group had significant immune activation with better prognosis and higher immunotherapy responsiveness, which was a powerful biomarker for predicting the prognosis and responsiveness of ICB. Tumor immune dysfunction and exclusion (TIDE) scores were calculated using 2031 external bladder cancer samples for further validation. We selected the important Hub genes as potential therapeutic targets, and validated the genes using genomic, transcriptomic, immunomic, and other multi-omics methods. In addition, we construct a risk prediction model which could stratify patients with bladder cancer and predict patient prognosis and ICB treatment responsiveness. In conclusion, this study identified effective biomarkers for the prediction of immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment responsiveness in bladder cancer patients and provided new immunotherapeutic targets.

Related
Genetic Engineering News

Cancer Immunotherapy Gets a Power Up by PIP

Researchers are focusing on several major areas to improve cancer immunotherapy. Now, a team at Kyoto University report they have developed a synthetic molecule that can provide energy to anticancer immune cells, increasing their numbers and improving their longevity. Their findings are published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology in...
CANCER
EurekAlert

New nano particles suppress resistance to cancer immunotherapy

A specially designed lipid nanoparticle could deliver immune-signaling molecules into liver macrophage cells to overcome resistance to anti-tumor immunotherapy. Hokkaido University scientists and colleagues in Japan have found a way that could help some patients overcome resistance to an immunotherapy treatment for cancer. The approach, proven in mice experiments, was reported in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

T cell immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern (Alpha and Delta) in infected and vaccinated individuals

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Our understanding of immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern (VOCs) has been primarily acquired through analysis of Spike-specific IgG responses. However, a more comprehensive understanding of the breadth and longevity of immune responses after infection and vaccination requires analysis of cellular immunity. Herein, we report on T cell immunity in infected and vaccinated individuals, identifying CD4+/CD8+ T cell cytokine responses to SARS-CoV-2 and variant peptides (Alpha, B.1.1.7 and Delta, B.1.617.2). Our results demonstrate that T cells in infected or vaccinated individuals can elicit robust and cross-reactive immune responses against VOCs. This information could be helpful in understanding the composition and durability of human immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and VOCs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Radiation-activated secretory proteins of Scgb1a1 club cells increase the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade in lung cancer

Radiation therapy (RT) in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) represents a promising regimen for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); however, the underlying mechanisms are poorly characterized. We identified a specific dose of RT that conferred tumor regression and improved survival in NSCLC models when combined with ICIs. The immune-modulating functions of RT were ascribed to activated lung-resident Scgb1a1+ club cells. Notably, mice with club-cell-specific knockout of synaptosome-associated protein 23 failed to benefit from the combination treatment, indicating a pivotal role of club cell secretome. We identified eight club cell secretory proteins that inhibited immunosuppressive myeloid cells, reduced pro-tumor inflammation and enhanced antitumor immunity. Notably, CC10, a member of club cell secretome, was increased in plasma of patients with NSCLC responding to the combination therapy. By revealing an immunoregulatory role of club cells, our studies have the potential to guide future clinical trials of ICIs in NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Signs of efficacy of new targeted agents and immunotherapies for multiple cancers

Data from early clinical trials presented at the ESMO Congress 2021 suggest that new anticancer treatments are on the horizon, with a clear emphasis on precision medicine. Despite medical research suffering setbacks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wealth of promising new agents and innovative therapeutic approaches currently in development is evidence that the oncology field is once again looking towards the future, closing the annual rendez-vous of the oncology community with a message of hope.
CANCER
Nature.com

Glutamatergic and GABAergic metabolite levels in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders: a meta-analysis of H-magnetic resonance spectroscopy studies

The glutamate (Glu) and gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA) hypotheses of schizophrenia were proposed in the 1980s. However, current findings on those metabolite levels in schizophrenia have been inconsistent, and the relationship between their abnormalities and the pathophysiology of schizophrenia remains unclear. To summarize the nature of the alterations of glutamatergic and GABAergic systems in schizophrenia, we conducted meta-analyses of proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS) studies examining these metabolite levels.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The long non-coding RNA HOTAIRM1 promotes tumor aggressiveness and radiotherapy resistance in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is the most common malignant primary brain tumor. To date, clinically relevant biomarkers are restricted to isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) gene 1 or 2 mutations and O6-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter methylation. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been shown to contribute to glioblastoma pathogenesis and could potentially serve as novel biomarkers. The clinical significance of HOXA Transcript Antisense RNA, Myeloid-Specific 1 (HOTAIRM1) was determined by analyzing HOTAIRM1 in multiple glioblastoma gene expression data sets for associations with prognosis, as well as, IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation status. Finally, the role of HOTAIRM1 in glioblastoma biology and radiotherapy resistance was characterized in vitro and in vivo. We identified HOTAIRM1 as a candidate lncRNA whose up-regulation is significantly associated with shorter survival of glioblastoma patients, independent from IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation. Glioblastoma cell line models uniformly showed reduced cell viability, decreased invasive growth and diminished colony formation capacity upon HOTAIRM1 down-regulation. Integrated proteogenomic analyses revealed impaired mitochondrial function and determination of reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels confirmed increased ROS levels upon HOTAIRM1 knock-down. HOTAIRM1 knock-down decreased expression of transglutaminase 2 (TGM2), a candidate protein implicated in mitochondrial function, and knock-down of TGM2 mimicked the phenotype of HOTAIRM1 down-regulation in glioblastoma cells. Moreover, HOTAIRM1 modulates radiosensitivity of glioblastoma cells both in vitro and in vivo. Our data support a role for HOTAIRM1 as a driver of biological aggressiveness, radioresistance and poor outcome in glioblastoma. Targeting HOTAIRM1 may be a promising new therapeutic approach.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genetic profiling and biomarkers in peripheral T-cell lymphomas: current role in the diagnostic work-up

Peripheral T-cell lymphomas are a heterogeneous, and usually aggressive, group of mature T-cell neoplasms with overlapping clinical, morphologic and immunologic features. A large subset of these neoplasms remains unclassifiable with current diagnostic methods (“not otherwise specified”). Genetic profiling and other molecular tools have emerged as widely applied and transformative technologies for discerning the biology of lymphomas and other hematopoietic neoplasms. Although the application of these technologies to peripheral T-cell lymphomas has lagged behind B-cell lymphomas and other cancers, molecular profiling has provided novel prognostic and diagnostic markers as well as an opportunity to understand the biologic mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of these neoplasms. Some biomarkers are more prevalent in specific T-cell lymphoma subsets and are being used currently in the diagnosis and/or risk stratification of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphomas. Other biomarkers, while promising, need to be validated in larger clinical studies. In this review, we present a summary of our current understanding of the molecular profiles of the major types of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. We particularly focus on the use of biomarkers, including those that can be detected by conventional immunohistochemical studies and those that contribute to the diagnosis, classification, or risk stratification of these neoplasms.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Reverted exhaustion phenotype of circulating lymphocytes as immune correlate of anti-PD1 first-line treatment in Hodgkin lymphoma

While classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) is highly susceptible to anti-programmed death protein 1 (PD1) antibodies, the exact modes of action remain controversial. To elucidate the circulating lymphocyte phenotype and systemic effects during anti-PD1 1st-line HL treatment we applied multicolor flow cytometry, FluoroSpot and NanoString to sequential samples of 81 HL patients from the NIVAHL trial (NCT03004833) compared to healthy controls. HL patients showed a decreased CD4 T-cell fraction, a higher percentage of effector-memory T cells and higher expression of activation markers at baseline. Strikingly, and in contrast to solid cancers, expression for 10 out of 16 analyzed co-inhibitory molecules on T cells (e.g., PD1, LAG3, Tim3) was higher in HL. Overall, we observed a sustained decrease of the exhausted T-cell phenotype during anti-PD1 treatment. FluoroSpot of 42.3% of patients revealed T-cell responses against ≥1 of five analyzed tumor-associated antigens. Importantly, these responses were more frequently observed in samples from patients with early excellent response to anti-PD1 therapy. In summary, an initially exhausted lymphocyte phenotype rapidly reverted during anti-PD1 1st-line treatment. The frequently observed IFN-y responses against shared tumor-associated antigens indicate T-cell-mediated cytotoxicity and could represent an important resource for immune monitoring and cellular therapy of HL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Oxysterol binding protein-like 3 (OSBPL3) is a novel driver gene that promotes tumor growth in part through R-Ras/Akt signaling in gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is one of the most lethal malignant tumors. To improve the prognosis of GC, the identification of novel driver genes as therapeutic targets is in urgent need. Here, we aimed to identify novel driver genes and clarify their roles in gastric cancer. OSBPL3 was identified as a candidate driver gene by in silico analysis of public genomic datasets. OSBPL3 expression was analyzed by RT-qPCR and immunohistochemistry in GC cells and tissues. The biological functions and mechanisms of OSBPL3 in GC were examined in vitro and in vivo using GC cells. The association between OSBPL3 expression and clinical outcome in GC patients was also evaluated. Overexpression of OSBPL3 was detected in GC cells with OSBPL3 DNA copy number gains and promoter hypomethylation. OSBPL3-knockdown reduced GC cell growth in vitro and in vivo by inhibiting cell cycle progression. Moreover, an active Ras pull-down assay and western blotting demonstrated that OSBPL3 activates the R-Ras/Akt signaling pathway in GC cells. In a clinical analysis of two GC datasets, high OSBPL3 expression was predictive of a poor prognosis. Our findings suggest that OSBPL3 is a novel driver gene stimulating the R-Ras/Akt signaling pathway and a potential therapeutic target in GC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Peptide-HLA-based immunotherapeutics platforms for direct modulation of antigen-specific T cells

Targeted pharmacologic activation of antigen-specific (AgS) T cells may bypass limitations inherent in current T cell-based cancer therapies. We describe two immunotherapeutics platforms for selective delivery of costimulatory ligands and peptide-HLA (pHLA) to AgS T cells. We engineered and deployed on these platforms an affinity-attenuated variant of interleukin-2, which selectively expands oligoclonal and polyfunctional AgS T cells in vitro and synergizes with CD80 signals for superior proliferation versus peptide stimulation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

TP53 mutants and non-HPV16/18 genotypes are poor prognostic factors for concurrent chemoradiotherapy in locally advanced cervical cancer

Targeted sequencing for somatic mutations across the hotspots of 50 cancer-related genes was performed using biopsy specimens to investigate whether clinicopathological factors and genomic alterations correlated with prognosis in locally advanced cervical cancer. Seventy patients diagnosed with International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FIGO) stage III to IVA cervical cancer underwent radiotherapy or concurrent chemoradiotherapy at the National Cancer Center Hospital between January 2008 and December 2017. Mutations were detected in 47 of 70 [67% of cases; frequency of genetic alterations was as follows: PIK3CA (51%), FBXW7 (10%), PTEN (7.1%), and TP53 (5.7%)]. The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) datasets showed a similar distribution of somatic mutations, but PIK3CA mutation frequency was significantly higher in our cohort than in TCGA datasets (P = 0.028). Patients with TP53 mutation were significantly related to poor progression-free survival (PFS) (hazard ratio [HR] = 3.53, P = 0.042). Patients with tumor diameters > 70 mm were associated with poor prognosis (HR = 2.96, P = 0.0048). Patients with non-HPV16/18 genotypes had worse prognosis than those with HPV16/18 genotypes (HR = 2.15, P = 0.030). Hence, patients with locally advanced cervical cancer, TP53 mutation, large tumor diameter, and non-HPV16/18 genotype were independently correlated with poor PFS, despite concurrent chemoradiotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

PaCO2-management in the neuro-critical care of patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage

The partial pressure of carbon dioxide (PaCO2) in the arterial blood is a strong vasomodulator affecting cerebral blood flow and the risk of cerebral edema and ischemia after acute brain injury. In turn, both complications are related to poor outcome in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH). We aimed to analyze the effect of PaCO2 levels on the course and outcome of aSAH. All patients of a single institution treated for aSAH over 13.5 years were included (n = 633). Daily PaCO2 values from arterial blood gas measurements were recorded for up to 2 weeks after ictus. The study endpoints were: delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI), need for decompressive craniectomy due to increased intracranial pressure > 20 mmHg refractory to conservative treatment and poor outcome at 6-months follow-up (modified Rankin scale > 2). By correlations with the study endpoints, clinically relevant cutoffs for the 14-days mean values for the lowest and highest daily PaCO2 levels were defined by receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Association with the study endpoints for the identifies subgroups was analyzed using multivariate analysis. The optimal range for PaCO2 values was identified between 30 and 38 mmHg. ASAH patients with poor initial condition (WFNS 4/5) were less likely to show PaCO2 values within the range of 30–38 mmHg (p < 0.001, OR = 0.44). In the multivariate analysis, PaCO2 values between 30 and 38 mmHg were associated with a lower risk for decompressive craniectomy (p = 0.042, aOR = 0.27), DCI occurrence (p = 0.035; aOR = 0.50), and poor patient outcome (p = 0.004; aOR = 0.42). The data from this study shows an independent positive association between low normal mean PaCO2 values during the acute phase of aSAH and patients’ outcome. This effect might be attributed to the reduction of intracranial hypertension and alterations in the cerebral blood flow.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histone deacetylase 6 acts upstream of DNA damage response activation to support the survival of glioblastoma cells

DNA repair promotes the progression and recurrence of glioblastoma (GBM). However, there remain no effective therapies for targeting the DNA damage response and repair (DDR) pathway in the clinical setting. Thus, we aimed to conduct a comprehensive analysis of DDR genes in GBM specimens to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying treatment resistance. Herein, transcriptomic analysis of 177 well-defined DDR genes was performed with normal and GBM specimens (n = 137) from The Cancer Genome Atlas and further integrated with the expression profiling of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibition in temozolomide (TMZ)-resistant GBM cells and patient-derived tumor cells. The effects of HDAC6 inhibition on DDR signaling were examined both in vitro and intracranial mouse models. We found that the expression of DDR genes, involved in repair pathways for DNA double-strand breaks, was upregulated in highly malignant primary and recurrent brain tumors, and their expression was related to abnormal clinical features. However, a potent HDAC6 inhibitor, MPT0B291, attenuated the expression of these genes, including RAD51 and CHEK1, and was more effective in blocking homologous recombination repair in GBM cells. Interestingly, it resulted in lower cytotoxicity in primary glial cells than other HDAC6 inhibitors. MPT0B291 reduced the growth of both TMZ-sensitive and TMZ-resistant tumor cells and prolonged survival in mouse models of GBM. We verified that HDAC6 regulated DDR genes by affecting Sp1 expression, which abolished MPT0B291-induced DNA damage. Our findings uncover a regulatory network among HDAC6, Sp1, and DDR genes for drug resistance and survival of GBM cells. Furthermore, MPT0B291 may serve as a potential lead compound for GBM therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Molecular Code Designed To Boost Immunotherapy Response

A synthetic molecular code shows promise towards improving the response of some cancer patients to immunotherapy treatments. The approach involves using a molecule that can provide energy to anti-cancer immune cells, increasing their numbers and improving their longevity. The findings were published by Kyoto University scientists, led by Hiroshi Sugiyama, in the journal Cell Chemical Biology.
CANCER
Benzinga

Janssen Shares Erdafitinib Combo Therapy Data In Bladder Cancer

Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced results from the Phase 1b/2 NORSE study evaluating Balversa (erdafitinib) plus cetrelimab combination. The trial included patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) with fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 or FGFR2 genetic alterations who are ineligible for cisplatin.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Nanoparticles Carrying Immune-Signaling Molecules Designed To Support Cancer Immunotherapy

A specially designed lipid nanoparticle could deliver immune-signaling molecules into liver macrophage cells to overcome resistance to anti-tumor immunotherapy. Hokkaido University scientists and colleagues in Japan have found a way that could help some patients overcome resistance to an immunotherapy treatment for cancer. The approach, proven in mice experiments, was reported in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer.
CANCER
Benzinga

Gritstone Unveils "Off-The-Shelf" Neoantigen Immunotherapy Data In Lung Cancer

Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) has announced results with its SLATE v1 product ("off-the-shelf" shared neoantigen immunotherapy). The therapy is in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) intravenous Opdivo (nivolumab) and subcutaneous Yervoy (ipilimumab). The Company has also dosed the first patient in Phase 2 trial of the optimized SLATE v2 product.
CANCER

