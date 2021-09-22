CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

ICYMI | The Exodus from New York due to COVID-19

By Corey L. Rosenthal, JD, Lance E. Rothenberg, JD, LLM
cpajournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured, April/May 2021, COVID-19, ICYMI, Columns |. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has significantly impacted nearly everything, including businesses, individuals, and CPAs grappling with its effects upon state and local taxation. (Please see the authors’ previous column, “COVID-19 and the ‘Great Lockdown’: Telework Multistate Tax Consideration,” July/August 2020.) One of the key issues that CPAs must now address is whether recent pandemic-related migrations and relocations are sufficient to support a claim of a change of tax residency from one state to another, or whether such changes may have otherwise triggered other multi-state personal income tax consequences.

www.cpajournal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Birth Certificates#Icymi#The Great Lockdown#Dtf#Nycrr

Comments / 0

Community Policy