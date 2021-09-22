ICYMI | The Exodus from New York due to COVID-19

Featured, April/May 2021, COVID-19, ICYMI, Columns |. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has significantly impacted nearly everything, including businesses, individuals, and CPAs grappling with its effects upon state and local taxation. (Please see the authors’ previous column, “COVID-19 and the ‘Great Lockdown’: Telework Multistate Tax Consideration,” July/August 2020.) One of the key issues that CPAs must now address is whether recent pandemic-related migrations and relocations are sufficient to support a claim of a change of tax residency from one state to another, or whether such changes may have otherwise triggered other multi-state personal income tax consequences.