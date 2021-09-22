The Chill Of An Early Fall

Good afternoon, everyone. Our blast of late October air arrived in grand fashion earlier today as it was introduced by a wind-driven rain. This chill of an early fall is settling in for the long haul as we wait on another fall front to arrive over the weekend. Let’s kick...
Good Tuesday, folks. We continue with a temperature pattern skewing above normal for the closing days of September, but it’s looking more and more like October starts with an increasing threat for rain. As a matter of fact, it could turn a little soggy around here this weekend into the first part of next week.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, everyone. Another round of fog is possible later tonight and into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected again for Wednesday with a 60 percent chance for showers and T-storms with highs...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up.
While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning.
The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon.
We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours.
By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again.
The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees.
Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s.
I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north.
Skies should be cloudy.
Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday!
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and a few storms continue to develop this morning bringing heavy rain at times and this will continue as we move throughout much of the day as we see rounds of rain pushing through. While everyone isn’t picking up on the rain this morning the unsettled pattern is going to stick around as a few disturbances and a cool front will make its way through our area.
Temperatures are set to tumble as we close out September and head for October. We’ve had a very hot September, but October will start off much differently with below normal temperatures.
A cold front will roll through on Wednesday and drop our highs from the 80s to the upper 60s for the Front Range and foothills. The mountains and western Colorado will head into the 50s and 40s! More wet weather, including the chance for snow, will mainly stay west of the Front Range on Wednesday until the evening hours. We could see some rain late in the day on Wednesday, with some snow possible in the mountains on Wednesday night above 9,000 to 10,000 feet!
Rain chances decrease, but do stick around through Saturday. We expect to get moisture in the state, it just won’t be as widespread as Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our temperatures remain below normal through the weekend! We won’t make it out of the 50s on Thursday. We will spend the rest of the week in the upper 60s after that.
