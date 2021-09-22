CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Strength Yields Mostly Losses Yesterday

The majority of the major equity indexes closed lower yesterday as early session strength dissipated throughout the session as several closed at or near their intraday lows with losses. While market internals were slightly positive, selling pressure near the end of the session was strong enough to keep the sellers in control. The index charts did not see any technical events of import generated. Nonetheless, all remain in near-term downtrends and below their 50 DMAs. The data remains largely neutral, including most of the McClellan OB/OS Oscillators while market breadth has yet to show any notable improvement from its current weak condition. Thus, while we once again see the futures suggesting a strong open this morning, we are maintaining our near-term “neutral/negative” macro-outlook for equities as our disciple has yet to see evidence of bottoming signals being generated.

