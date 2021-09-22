How Indigenous Knowledge Is Changing The Way California Tracks The Effects of Climate Change
The weekend of the Mule Days parade in Bishop used to be hot. Sweltering hot. Hot enough that L’eaux Stewart’s childhood memories of the May festival are a mixture of celebrations and heat advisories in 100-plus degree weather. It was to the point that she recalls area hospitals often expected an influx of tourists-turned-patients suffering from heat exhaustion in the scorching temperatures.www.capradio.org
Comments / 0