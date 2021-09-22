How long is Resident Evil Village? Average completion time for story

Biohazard, localized as Resident Evil for overseas release, has endured throughout the years against changes in the games industry and continues to receive new content. The landmark survival horror series that defined the genre for a generation of fans eventually shifted gears towards a more action-based gameplay style to market itself to American and European audiences. Before that paradigm shift, however, an early series entry accomplished a successful blend of survival horror and action without compromising the gameplay themes that began with the mansion incident in the original Resident Evil (1996). Titled Resident Evil CODE: Veronica, the game kept important story elements and characters while introducing new ones, and brought stylishly high-stakes, over-the-top Hollywood action to consoles.
