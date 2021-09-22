CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How long is Resident Evil Village? Average completion time for story

dexerto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the contenders for Game of the Year is Resident Evil: Village, which was released back in May. If you’re looking to get in the mood for Halloween, then there’s no better time to jump in – but how long is its campaign?. Resident Evil Village was Capcom’s latest...

www.dexerto.com

TVOvermind

The Top Five Resident Evil Games Of All Time

Since the first Resident Evil game was released in 1996, the series has become one of the best-selling franchises of all time, selling over 117 million copies, as well as spawning a billion dollar movie franchise, but the less we say about the live-action movies the better. With over 25 games now released in the series, let’s take a look at the best of them. Here are the top 5 best Resident Evil games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil 4 Easter Egg Found In PlayStation Showcase

There was plenty of hype surrounding the big PlayStation Showcase event last week. The forty-minute showcase offered a look at some of the upcoming video game projects Sony’s PlayStation 5 console platform will feature. Unfortunately, however, there was also plenty of video games absent from this event. While fans had likely hoped a few IPs would make an appearance that didn’t get any highlights, there are some easter eggs to different IPs featured within the stream.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The Exhausting Artfulness of Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 4 was a game that colonised my unconscious. It took root inside my brain. For about a week in 2006, aged twelve years old, playing through the game was all that I did. I mean that sentence literally. When I turned off Resident Evil 4, I went to my bed and I dreamed of it. Every night I did this. For a whole week, without pause: every hour of every day, waking and dreaming, was spent surviving inside RE4's muck and gloom. 
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Sony Might Have Leaked Resident Evil 4 Remake

The unannounced but much rumored Resident Evil 4 remake might have been accidentally leaked by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Sony ran a live-action advertisement during its PlayStation Showcase (via Reddit) on the weekend which contained a number of references to first-party PlayStation franchises. While not a Sony-owned franchise, the advert surprisingly sneaked in the Los Iluminados (The Enlightened) insignia from Resident Evil 4 to naturally suggest a potential remake in the pipelines.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Capcom Releasing 'Resident Evil' Box Set for 25th Anniversary in Japan

Capcom just announced its plans for celebrating the Resident Evil series’ 25th anniversary. A collection of three "Biohazard Episode Selection" box sets will be released in Japan on November 25. These collections will include the main Resident Evil games for PlayStation 4 and each box set is expected to cost around $55. There hasn’t been any word on when to expect these collections in the west.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil Village Actors Might Be Returning For Next Installment

Resident Evil has been around for decades, and it continues to thrive today. With new video game installments and even a movie adaptation coming, there’s a thrill of what might be next. We recently just this year received the latest mainline installment to the franchise with Resident Evil Village. This continued with the narrative of Ethan Winters. We know that there is DLC in the works, and speculation is that we will see a Resident Evil 4 remake.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Resident Evil 4 Detail Everyone Missed In The PlayStation Showcase

This year's PlayStation Showcase kicked off with a cinematic video of two kings playing chess. The segment contained dozens of Easter eggs from various titles which have featured on the platform, including a well hidden reference to "Resident Evil 4." Sony announced plenty of new titles for the PS5, including...
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Resident Evil CODE: Veronica – A Retrospective

Biohazard, localized as Resident Evil for overseas release, has endured throughout the years against changes in the games industry and continues to receive new content. The landmark survival horror series that defined the genre for a generation of fans eventually shifted gears towards a more action-based gameplay style to market itself to American and European audiences. Before that paradigm shift, however, an early series entry accomplished a successful blend of survival horror and action without compromising the gameplay themes that began with the mansion incident in the original Resident Evil (1996). Titled Resident Evil CODE: Veronica, the game kept important story elements and characters while introducing new ones, and brought stylishly high-stakes, over-the-top Hollywood action to consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

New ‘Resident Evil’ game could feature ‘Resident Evil Village’ voice actors

One of the voice actors featured in the last two Resident Evil games has suggested he may return in a future title. Neil Newbon, who played Nicholai Ginovaef in the Resident Evil 3 remake and Karl Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village, stated in an interview with the Awfully Irish Podcast that he and fellow actor Nicole Tompkins could be returning for another game.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

How Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Wants to Get This Franchise Right

Before Resident Evil became a best-selling video game franchise, it was a passion project with a simple purpose: to scare the hell out of a generation of unsuspecting gamers. While 2002’s Resident Evil movie shared the 1996 game’s name, it emphasized sci-fi storytelling and action over scares. That movie—and the five sequels that followed—became box office hits, but ultimately divided video game fans who wondered if those movies really got the fabled franchise “right.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How long is an average League of Legends match?

Wondering if you can squeeze in one last match before you call it a day is a common part of playing League of Legends. A long match can be draining whether you win or lose, especially if you have other plans or just want to sleep after the game ends.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Cosplay Spotlight: Resident Evil Village Mother Miranda – Phaseknight

Resident Evil is quite the iconic franchise. Ever since its start back in 1996, the series has continued to thrive. The franchise has recently seen the launch of the latest installment to the series, Resident Evil Village. This particular game continued the narrative of Ethan Winters, and since it just launched this year, I’m going to refrain from spoiling too much within this post.
VIDEO GAMES

