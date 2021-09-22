The Ron Holland Blog: USA Basketball Gold, Memphis Official Coming, Physics and More
Summer 2021 was extremely productive and dominant for elite 2023 Duncanville (Texas) forward Ron Holland after leading Drive Nation (Texas) to the Peach Jam E16 title game and winning a gold medal with USA Basketball’s U16 team. That kind of clout has everyone from Texas to UCLA to Arkansas to Memphis, among many others all giving chase. Now, he’s agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.www.si.com
