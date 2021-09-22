Teach young people about emergency preparedness

National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you become separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved:

The City of Fort Worth, through the Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Management, has a free alert system called Fort Worth Texas Alerts. This system replaced the NIXLE system. Use the QR Code to register for texts, phone calls, email or a combination of all three.

