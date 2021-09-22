Teach young people about emergency preparedness
National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”
Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you become separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved:
- Review your family emergency communications plan with kids at your next household meeting.
- Kids, parents and educators should visit the Ready Kids web pages in Spanish.
- View tips for talking to your kids about natural disasters.
- Many Americans aren’t familiar with their child’s school evacuation and reunification plans. Are you?
- Kids can become Disaster Masters by visiting Knowhat2do.
- Get involved in Teen CERT. Find opportunities online.
- Your community needs you. Find opportunities to help.
The City of Fort Worth, through the Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Management, has a free alert system called Fort Worth Texas Alerts. This system replaced the NIXLE system. Use the QR Code to register for texts, phone calls, email or a combination of all three.
