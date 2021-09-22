Physics Postdoc Named Finalist in Blavatnik Regional Awards for Young Scientists
Irina Petrushina, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Stony Brook University, has been named a finalist in the Physical Sciences and Engineering category of the 2021 Blavatnik Regional Awards for Young Scientists. As one of only nine honorees selected this year, she will receive a personalized award medal and an unrestricted personal cash prize of $10,000.news.stonybrook.edu
Comments / 0