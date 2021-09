Kira Roessler, who is well known throughout the 80s and 90s punk scene, goes artistically by KIRA. She’s played on four Black Flag albums, one EP and two live recordings between 1984 and 1986 (including the legendary Family Man and Slip It In) and three albums and an EP with Dos, she’s has an extensive repertoire. Now, she is releasing her new self-titled album Kira, set for release on October 19 via Kitten Robot Records and she’s taking full control and explores new territories of dark minimalism in music.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO