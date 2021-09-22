CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HR Administrator (Part Time)

 6 days ago
CREATING GREAT FUTURES

At Croydon College Group our staff are passionate and committed to achieve the very best outcomes for our students. We recognise and value our people as our most important asset in achieving each of the aspirations within our College’s Strategic Plan 2019-2024. We believe it is through our people that an excellent student experience will be delivered, and this will have a positive impact in our local community. We value inclusion and we are committed to the promotion of equality, diversity, and inclusion, ensuring we have a diverse, skilled, and motivated workforce who are empowered and engaged. This makes our College a unique, vibrant and rewarding place to work.

Our visions and values ensure that we put our students first and value our staff. You can view a short video on our vision and values here.

Croydon Campus

Our Croydon campus is centrally located near to East Croydon station offering a wide range of transport options and easy access to many areas. It’s central location in Croydon means we are closely linked with our local community and all that Croydon has to offer. Croydon College can trace its history back to 1868 when Croydon School of Art was first established. Subsequently, a rich and interesting history followed leading to the Croydon Technical College opening its doors for the first time in 1955 and was finally completed and formally opened by the Queen in 1960. In 1974 the College was renamed Croydon College and has remained as such on the main Fairfield site ever since.

Our wonderful campus has recently undergone refurbishment and we are proud of the modern learning facilities we offer to our students, including recent investment in our clinical nursing suite, and refurbishment of our learning spaces with interactive technologies.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Overall Purpose Scope:

To provide a professional and customer focused administrative service. To act as a first line response to HR queries and provide general administrative support to the HR Team, supporting on projects and initiatives to create a positive employee experience.

To provide an efficient and effective recruitment service to all potential employees and managers to ensure that the application, selection and onboarding process is a positive experience.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

  1. Respond promptly to all enquiries in a confident and confidential manner.
  2. Meet and greet all stakeholders in a welcoming manner and provide guidance as necessary, referring more complex enquiries to relevant colleagues.
  3. Manage the HR Inbox daily, ensuring that as many queries as possible receive a first line response, referring any more complex queries to the relevant member of HR.
  4. Ensure the delivery of an excellent recruitment service to managers, staff and applicants through provision of administrative and advisory support throughout the recruitment process.
  5. Contact candidates to arrange interviews both verbally and electronically, prepare recruitment packs for interviews and ensure panel members have the relevant documentation ahead of the interviews.
  6. Work with recruiting managers to ensure that they are kept fully up to date with the progress of their successful candidate and the onboarding process. Advise managers on their responsibilities for local induction, referring them to induction checklists and best practice of keeping in touch with the successful candidate before their start date.
  7. Assist with any recruitment events or initiatives that the college undertakes throughout the year.
  8. Check and verify professional registration and qualifications ensuring that there is sufficient evidence and also ensure that identity checks are completed accurately.
  9. Ensure all new starter files are updated and filing is completed on a regular basis to meet the needs of Ofsted and other regulatory bodies.
  10. Provide support and cover for the HR Advisor and undertake HR related duties such as HR inputting, payroll processing and filing.
  11. To undertake any duties appropriate with the post and as directed by the HR Co-ordinator and / or the Head of HR.
  12. To assist in producing management information as and when required.
  13. To maintain absolute confidentiality on all issues, and to deal with matters in a discrete, calm and professional manner.

Person Specification

Essential

Desirable

Qualifications

  • English and maths at Level 2 or above.

CIPD qualification, or willing to work towards

Experience

Experience of working in a HR administration capacity (including experience of recruitment processes). Experience of HR database systems ( i-Trent experience desirable)

Skills & Attributes

Ability to work to deadlines and prioritise tasks in a busy office environment, whilst maintaining attention to detail. Working as a team in a flexible and adaptable manner. Experience of using Microsoft Office Applications ie Word, Excel, demonstrating accurate data input skills. Good administrative skills, demonstrating the ability to successfully co-ordinate events/selection processes /meetings. Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing. Ability to use initiative in dealing with queries, with a strong customer service-focus. Able to respond promptly to enquiries with discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times.

  • Demonstrate an understanding of equality, diversity and inclusion. Able to demonstrate experience of applying EDI principles to the recruitment process.
  • NB: This job description and persona specification outlines a range of main duties. It is not exhaustive and can be varied in consultation with the post holder in order to reflect changes in the job or the organisation.
  • Staff Benefits
  • Apart from our great location, our wonderful staff and positive culture, we also offer a range of other staff benefits. This includes:
  • Generous annual leave
  • Defined benefit pension schemes
  • Cycle to work scheme
  • IT salary sacrifice scheme
  • UNIDAYS online discount
  • Costco membership card
  • TOTUM NUS Extra Card
  • Annual season ticket loans
  • On-site offering hairdressing, beauty and complementary therapies at competitive prices
  • Access and use of the College library

We also value staff development and have 7 days a year planned for staff development, including elements of team development, socialisation and staff wellbeing.

If you are as passionate about making a difference, we look forward to receiving your application and joining our great college group.

#Croydon College Group#College S Strategic Plan#Croydon School Of Art#Croydon Technical College#The Hr Team#Ofsted
