Jasmine Barnes placed second and Jayden Wheeling was fifth as the Viking cross country teams competed Friday at the Shane Grever Invitational in Dickinson, N.D. Barnes ran the women's 5K race in a scorching time of 19:13.2 as she placed second overall individually. Barnes was just two seconds off her personal best time (19:11) which she ran last year at the same meet.

