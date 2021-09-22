CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Assistance Center to bear Devoyd Jennings’ name

 6 days ago
The City Council voted to rename the Fort Worth Business Assistance Center to honor the life and legacy of business and community leader Devoyd Jennings.

Jennings died July 24, 2021, at 73. He was the longtime president and CEO of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce and worked at TXU Energy for 27 years. He created the William Mann Development Corp., a financial lending agency, and Southeast Fort Worth Inc., a community development agency. He assisted the JPS Health Network, Tarrant County, Fort Worth ISD and the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington with establishing minority and women-owned business enterprise goals.

The Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway, is a one-stop shop for small business, dedicated to providing small-business owners with the tools they need to be successful. The facility is home to 11 onsite collaborative partners, with a mission of promoting a strong economy by providing training, technical assistance, funding opportunities and business support services to established, startup small businesses and micro-enterprises. The BAC provides assistance on topics ranging from how to start a business or writing a business plan to becoming minority certified. Free one-on-one business counseling is available for all clients.

Photo: Devoyd Jennings

