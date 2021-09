Rochester Institute of Technology is hosting African American, Latino/a American, and Native American scholars and artists from across the U.S. for a three-day virtual program to help them successfully navigate their career search process while getting a “behind-the-scenes” glimpse into life as an RIT faculty member. RIT’s Future Faculty Career Exploration Program (FFCEP) will welcome its 18th cohort from Sept. 22 to 24, inviting 21 scholars from universities ranging from Jackson State University to MIT to Howard University.

