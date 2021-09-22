CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Practice Coordinator

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcD85_0c4q1Jcr00

2 Year FTC - Part Time

LIFE CHANGING OPPORTUNITIES DON'T COME ALONG EVERY DAY

PRACTICE COORDINATOR, FOSTERING RECRUITMENT, CHILDREN'S SERVICES

The Southwark skyline is an impressive sight. The incredibly diverse range of buildings, offices and leisure facilities make it a real mix of old and new.

Located south of the River Thames, Southwark extends into south-east London, encompassing some of the capital's cultural hotspots, vibrant communities and acclaimed green spaces.

The area is undergoing major regeneration, as evidenced by the rise of the landmark Shard building. Southwark has a varied mix of cultural communities, where over 120 languages are spoken in Southwark. We have all the challenges you'd find in any inner city area.

Southwark's vision of a Fairer Future for all, includes giving children the 'Best Start in Life', promoting a safe, stable and healthy environment where they have the opportunity to develop. Working with and supporting parents to secure the best possible outcomes in life, for them, their children, and their family. Offering them the right support, at the right time!

Southwark Council's Fostering Recruitment team is an exciting and vibrant place to work. Help us to recruit the best possible foster carers for our children. With the diverse population in Southwark we need to reach all areas of the community. We are an enthusiastic and supportive team, who enjoy what we do - and this is a fantastic opportunity to be part of, and help shape our service - moving forwards to recruit foster carers and develop new schemes to support our children and young people

This practice coordinator role is a vital part of this service. You will liaise with the public, work closely with the recruitment team and have the chance to offer up your own ideas. You will need to be incredibly focussed and good with detail, be happy to get out there and talk to the public.

The main purpose of the role is to develop systems, monitor data and chase actions for the recruitment team and provide general administrative support for these cases.

The main tasks are:

  • To act as point of contact for the public calling in
  • To provide general administrative support to the team
  • To develop and track systems for people in assessment, assessment completion, checking on details for Panel, opening and closure of cases
  • To present monthly reports to the team manager and at team meetings
  • Obtaining DBS checks, sending mailshots, obtaining updated content for the website

For an informal discussion about this role please contact Jane Tilton (contact details via apply link)

Additional details

  • Please note this role requires an enhanced level DBS check for children and adults' barred lists.
  • This role is offered on a 2 year fixed term contract basis.
  • This role is part time at 18 hours per week.

Recruitment timetable

Closing date: Sunday 10th October 2021 at 11:59pm

Interviews: W/C 11th October 2021

We are an organisation that is passionate about our people and understands that richness of diversity is a requirement to provide the best possible services to our communities. This is demonstrated through our council-wide ambitious commitment to tackle racial inequality in our communities and workforce through our Southwark Stands Together programme. We particularly welcome applications from members of the Black, Asian and ethnic minority communities to increase representation at the senior management level in the council.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Recovery & Opportunities Coordinator

Recovery & Opportunities Coordinator - Mental Health. We are looking for a creative and motivated individual to join our ELMS team as a Recovery & Opportunities Coordinator. This is a part-time post which will work flexibly across the week, to develop and deliver a broad range of activities to meet our clients' needs and interests.
HOMELESS
The Guardian

Community Education Coordinator - Newcastle

Location: Newcastle - office or home based with travel to schools and other educational venues. Salary: £21,840 pro rata (£17,472) Driving - You must be able to drive for this role due to the travel. Could you ensure our community education service is delivered effectively, consistently, and exceeds quality standards?
JOBS
The Guardian

Internal Exclusion Coordinator

28 hours per week term time only 8:15am-4:15pm, 4 days a week. Salary scale H4, at £22,992 pa which pro rata is £15,228. Required for an immediate start an enthusiastic, proactive and organised person to support, mentor and work with students. The right candidate will enjoy working with students who may present with challenging behaviour and be effective at maintaining good relationships whilst upholding very high expectations of behaviour.
JOBS
The Guardian

Student Support Coordinator - Part-time

15 hours per week worked on Tuesdays and Thursdays during term time only. Salary: £26,083 - £28,769 fte (actual salary in the region of £8,639-£9,529 with further adjustment as appropriate to reflect a mid-year start date) Fixed term to 31 August 2023. Local Government Pension Scheme – 21% employer contribution.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children S#Southwark Council#Panel#Southwark Stands Together#Asian
The Guardian

Academy Access Arrangements Coordinator - Term Time

Pay: £17,287 - £18,271. Coastal Academies Trust is looking to appoint an Examination Access Arrangement Assessor to work with our excellent SEN teams across three secondary schools in Thanet. The successful candidate should possess a qualification in Assessment for Examination Access (Level 7) as well as having a basic teaching...
EDUCATION
haverford.edu

Laboratory Coordinator

The Laboratory Coordinator will oversee an NSF-funded project on children’s social categorization. This position is for an initial contract of one-year, with the possibility of two additional years pending positive performance. The preferred start date is October, 2021. Essential Functions & Primary Responsibilities:. The project coordinator will facilitate all aspects...
HAVERFORD, PA
Door County Pulse

Write On Hires Marketing and Community-Outreach Coordinator

Write On, Door County has welcomed Sam Leary to the new position of marketing and community-outreach coordinator. Among his responsibilities will be developing social-media content, implementing the annual marketing plan and working with the organization’s directors to help foster its continued growth. Leary joins the Write On team from the...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
APS Physics

From Coordination to Collapse in Rigged Economies

The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, India. A game-theoretical model of a rigged economy predicts the emergence of cartels followed by a risk of instability as the economy becomes more complex. “The economy is rigged!” This claim, which was voiced by both Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump during their 2016...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Andy Burnham criticises Labour for excluding northern mayors from conference

Labour's northern mayors should not have been left off the agenda at the party's annual conference in Brighton, Andy Burnham has said.The Mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "regrettable" that no mayor except London's Sadiq Khan had been invited to address the party's annual gathering with a speech.Speaking at a packed event on the fringes of the conference Mr Burnham, who is seen as a potential future leader, said the lack of voices representing the region suggested the party wasn't "serious about winning back the North of England".Mr Burnham also used his appearance to spell out the skeleton of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ireland scraps red list and releases hotel quarantine ‘travel prisoners’ – could the UK do the same?

After Ireland suddenly abolished its red list and hotel quarantine scheme on Saturday evening, speculation is increasing that the UK might do the same.Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, advised the health minister, Stephen Donnelly, to end the requirement for people arriving from some countries to go into a quarantine hotel.Everyone currently in one of Ireland’s eight quarantine hotels was discharged immediately.Ireland’s Department of Health announced: “The Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system has been scaled down progressively over recent months as the designation of a large number of states has been revoked.“These revocations have been in line with the government’s...
WORLD
Deadline

Directors UK & Writers’ Guild GB Team For Combined Guidelines To Aid Positive Creative Collaboration

UK industry bodies Directors UK and the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain have joined forces to launch a series of guidelines promoting positive collaboration between the two fields that they say could improve mental health and reduce bullying and harassment. The guidelines advise on how writers and directors can work together most effectively, setting up a healthy creative environment. They have been put together using first-hand accounts from both org’s members. Points covered include what each creator brings to the table, what they need from each other to work well and best practice for collaboration, and what to do if things go...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Government takes over running services on Southeastern

The Government is to take over running services on train operator Southeastern after a “serious breach” of its franchise agreement.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said an investigation by his department identified evidence that since October 2014 the company has not declared more than £25 million of historic taxpayer funding which should have been returned.Further investigations are being conducted and the Government said it will consider options for more action, including financial penalties.Mr Shapps said: “There is clear, compelling and serious evidence that LSER have breached the trust that is absolutely fundamental to the success of our railways. When trust is broken,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Health workers need to be prioritised or patient care will be ‘compromised,’ No 10 warned

Health workers need to be prioritised during the current fuel crisis or patient care will be “compromised”, the government has been warned.As pumps run dry across the country due to an outbreak of panic buying, reports have emerged of doctors and medical staff being unable to drive into work.The British Medical Association (BMA) said that “there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs”, while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said healthcare services that are “already struggling” with staffing shortages “cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel”.Campaign group...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

France offers state-funded therapy, tackles mental health

Psychology appointments in France will be funded by the government starting next year, the president announced Tuesday, amid growing awareness and concern about the importance of mental health. State health care systems in Britain Germany and some other countries already fund therapy sessions. French health professionals say a national effort to improve access is long overdue, especially as the coronavirus pandemic has caused and aggravated psychological distress.Acknowledging both the psychological impact of government virus restrictions and past government failures to make mental health a priority, French President Emmanuel Macron announced several measures during a conference with professionals who...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Government launches hospitality council to guide sector recovery

The Government has formed a new hospitality council to help guide the recovery of the sector after the heavy toll of the pandemic.Business minister Paul Scully has announced the members of the group, comprising industry leaders including the bosses of Nando’s, Greene King and Starbucks It comes as hospitality firms continue to be hampered by footfall below pre-pandemic levels and the financial impact of loans and using cash reserves to survive the pandemic.The 22-member Hospitality Sector Council will oversee actions related to the 22 commitments which form the hospitality strategy launched by the Government earlier in the year.We now need...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Halifax and Bank of Scotland awarded ‘mental health accessible’ accreditation

Halifax and Bank of Scotland have received accolades after improving their support measures in place for customers with mental health issues.They have been awarded “mental health accessible” accreditation, following the recognition of Lloyds Bank in 2020, which is part of the same banking group.The banks have been awarded an “essentials” rating by the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute – the first of three levels which firms can achieve in the mental health accessible programme. They have also committed to taking further action.Steps the banks have taken include making their communications to customers with debt problems more empathetic and offering...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Support Coordinator

Do you have the commitment and positive values to make a difference to the lives of people living in Wolverhampton? We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to join our friendly staff team as a Support Coordinator. “We work at a lovely service- the service users are amazing and make...
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Head of Practice

Dedicated. Supportive. Unique. Join an organisation that’s just like you. Here at Cafcass we support over 140,000 children and their families every year, safeguarding and promoting the welfare of each and every child and ensuring their voice is heard in Family Proceedings. Let’s make a difference. Together. If you join...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy