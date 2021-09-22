2 Year FTC - Part Time

PRACTICE COORDINATOR, FOSTERING RECRUITMENT, CHILDREN'S SERVICES

The Southwark skyline is an impressive sight. The incredibly diverse range of buildings, offices and leisure facilities make it a real mix of old and new.

Located south of the River Thames, Southwark extends into south-east London, encompassing some of the capital's cultural hotspots, vibrant communities and acclaimed green spaces.

The area is undergoing major regeneration, as evidenced by the rise of the landmark Shard building. Southwark has a varied mix of cultural communities, where over 120 languages are spoken in Southwark. We have all the challenges you'd find in any inner city area.

Southwark's vision of a Fairer Future for all, includes giving children the 'Best Start in Life', promoting a safe, stable and healthy environment where they have the opportunity to develop. Working with and supporting parents to secure the best possible outcomes in life, for them, their children, and their family. Offering them the right support, at the right time!

Southwark Council's Fostering Recruitment team is an exciting and vibrant place to work. Help us to recruit the best possible foster carers for our children. With the diverse population in Southwark we need to reach all areas of the community. We are an enthusiastic and supportive team, who enjoy what we do - and this is a fantastic opportunity to be part of, and help shape our service - moving forwards to recruit foster carers and develop new schemes to support our children and young people

This practice coordinator role is a vital part of this service. You will liaise with the public, work closely with the recruitment team and have the chance to offer up your own ideas. You will need to be incredibly focussed and good with detail, be happy to get out there and talk to the public.

The main purpose of the role is to develop systems, monitor data and chase actions for the recruitment team and provide general administrative support for these cases.

The main tasks are:

To act as point of contact for the public calling in

To provide general administrative support to the team

To develop and track systems for people in assessment, assessment completion, checking on details for Panel, opening and closure of cases

To present monthly reports to the team manager and at team meetings

Obtaining DBS checks, sending mailshots, obtaining updated content for the website

For an informal discussion about this role please contact Jane Tilton (contact details via apply link)

Additional details

Please note this role requires an enhanced level DBS check for children and adults' barred lists.

for children and adults' barred lists. This role is offered on a 2 year fixed term contract basis.

This role is part time at 18 hours per week.

Recruitment timetable

Closing date: Sunday 10th October 2021 at 11:59pm

Interviews: W/C 11th October 2021

We are an organisation that is passionate about our people and understands that richness of diversity is a requirement to provide the best possible services to our communities. This is demonstrated through our council-wide ambitious commitment to tackle racial inequality in our communities and workforce through our Southwark Stands Together programme. We particularly welcome applications from members of the Black, Asian and ethnic minority communities to increase representation at the senior management level in the council.