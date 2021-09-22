CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, MA

Norma Elizabeth Smith

 6 days ago

Boucher Funeral Home, Inc. Templeton — Norma Elizabeth Smith, 92, of East Templeton, died peacefully Monday, September 20, 2021, in her home after an illness. Born in Gardner on September 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel (Brown) Smith. She graduated from Templeton High School with the Class of 1947 and from Henry Heywood Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 as a Registered Nurse. Norma was a Registered Nurse employed by Norworco Health Association for 35-years until her retirement in 1992. She was previously employed by Fairlawn Hospital and Athol Memorial Hospital.

