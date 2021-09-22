Patrick W. Foley
WORCESTER — Patrick W. Foley, 52, of Worcester, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at Rose Monahan Hospice after a long illness. He leaves his wife, Tracey (Glover) Foley and twin daughters, Fiona and Madeline, his father, William P. Foley, all of Worcester; his mother and stepfather, Mary Dale Spach and Jay Spach of Staten Island, N.Y.; a brother, Brian Spach, also of Staten Island, a sister Mary Kate Spach and her husband Christopher McGarry of Atlanta, and a niece and nephew and many, many cousins.www.telegram.com
Comments / 0