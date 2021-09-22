CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Patrick W. Foley

telegram.com
 6 days ago

WORCESTER — Patrick W. Foley, 52, of Worcester, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at Rose Monahan Hospice after a long illness. He leaves his wife, Tracey (Glover) Foley and twin daughters, Fiona and Madeline, his father, William P. Foley, all of Worcester; his mother and stepfather, Mary Dale Spach and Jay Spach of Staten Island, N.Y.; a brother, Brian Spach, also of Staten Island, a sister Mary Kate Spach and her husband Christopher McGarry of Atlanta, and a niece and nephew and many, many cousins.

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Paxton, MA
Worcester, MA
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Leominster, MA
Worcester, MA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
William P. Foley

Comments / 0

Community Policy