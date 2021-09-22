Ryan W. Granahan

West Chester, PA — Ryan William Granahan, a loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17th at the age of 43. Ryan was born on February 19, 1978, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to William and Constance Anne (Shea) Granahan. He grew up in Holden, MA surrounded by his loving family and many friends that adored him. He graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, and attended Drew University in Madison, New Jersey. Ryan began his career at a private mortgage and finance company in NJ. Most recently he moved to West Chester, PA, to be close to his brother, sister-in-law, and his two beautiful nieces (who he truly adored!) and a new career at Ally Bank.