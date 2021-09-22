CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Barrick and Newmont partner with Ridgeline on Swift gold project in Nevada

By Vladimir Basov
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, NGM can incur a minimum of US$ 20 million (of which US$ 4...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Better Gold Stock: Barrick Gold or Royal Gold

Looking for gold as a diversifying investment? You should probably choose something other than bullion. Miner Barrick is a solid option, but that doesn't mean it's the best option. Streamer Royal Gold's business model provides investors an advantaged way to add precious metals to your portfolio. The market is near...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Akobo Minerals to be awarded large scale gold mining license in Ethiopia

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, the application was developed in close dialogue with the Ministry of Mines and...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Gatling reports initial 1.3 Moz gold resource at Larder

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, global in-pit and underground mineral resource estimates for the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear...
METAL MINING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
kitco.com

Osisko drills 1,096 g/t gold interval at Windfall

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Significant new analytical results include 87 intercepts in 21 drill holes (10 from surface, 11 from underground) and...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Newmont's Yanacocha sulfides project delayed by pandemic -CEO

LIMA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp's Yanacocha sulfides project to expand gold production in Peru has been delayed and will only be developed "at the pace the pandemic allows," CEO Tom Palmer said on Wednesday at an industry conference. U.S.-based Newmont, the world's largest gold miner, has committed...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Newmont's organic pipeline will increase its exposure to copper

(Kitco News) - As the world transitions to renewable energy and electric vehicles, the demand for copper will significantly increase while supply is shrinking. "I am very excited that copper is going to have a very long, good run and we will have some organic exposure to it," said Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont. Newmont, which celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year, is the only gold mining company listed on the S&P 500.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

3 Gold Miners to Buy on Dips: Newmont Gold, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Orla Mining

Among the gold mining sector are the explorers, the producers, and the royalty companies, with each offering different risk profiles. The explorers are the highest-risk with regular capital raises and no guarantees that they’ll build a mine; the producers are medium-risk, with risk dependent on diversification and margins; and the royalty companies are the lowest-risk but offer the least reward. The sweet spot in most cases for returns relative to risk are the producers, given that the royalty companies rarely trade at a discount, even if they do offer safety. In this update, we’ll look at Newmont (NEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), and Orla Mining (ORLA), two producers that are best in breed, and one explorer fully financed to graduate to the producer ranks in December.While the general markets have put up strong year-to-date performances (despite Monday’s sell-off), the precious metals sector has turned in a lifeless performance since January. This has led to the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)) lagging the S&P-500 (SPY) by more than 4000 basis points this year and over 5000 basis points since Q3 2020.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Barrick#Newmont#Swift#Ngm#Blm#The Nevada Gold Mines#Ridgeline Minerals
kitco.com

Kenorland options South Uchi project to Barrick Gold

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, Barrick can earn an initial 70% interest in the project by incurring an...
METAL MINING
mining-technology.com

Sylla Gold signs option agreement to acquire southern Mali gold project

Sylla Gold has signed a definitive option agreement to acquire an indirect 100% interest in an exploration permit, namely the Niaouleni Project in the gold-bearing Birimian rocks of southern Mali. The agreement was reached with Niaouleni Gold and its wholly owned unit, Niaouleni Gold Mali SARL (Niaouleni SARL). This follows...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Gold's 'marginal project' problem

The gold sector suffers from a lack of quality projects, said Banyan Gold's CEO Tara Christie. On Friday Christie recorded Kitco Roundtable with Mining Audiences Manager Michael McCrae, Kitco correspondent Paul Harris and editor Neils Christensen. Year-to-date the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF is off 30% to $17.57. Harris said...
METAL MINING
thecheyennepost.com

U.S. Gold Corp. Executes Additional Agreement for CK Gold Project

U.S. Gold Corp. announced Tuesday, September 14, that a new land agreement with the surrounding landowner provides an option to lease additional land and grants access necessary to further its CK Gold Project development. The CK Gold Project is located in the mining-friendly state of Wyoming, 20 miles west of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
resourceworld.com

Vior samples 274.9 g/t gold at Belleterre project, Quebec

Vior Inc. [VIO-TSXV; SXMVF-OTC; VL5-FSE] reported field exploration results that demonstrate the high-grade gold potential at its district-scale Belleterre gold project in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region of western Quebec. Of 1,328 samples completed during the summer 2021 exploration program at Belleterre and currently being processed at the laboratory, these first gold...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

American Eagle Gold acquires promising Nevada project

American Eagle Gold Corp. [AE-TSXV] said Wednesday it has struck a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the Cerro Rojos property, which is located 150 kilometres south of Newmont Corp.’s [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE] Long Canyon mine in Nevada. The company said historical drilling at Cerros Rojos, which has returned oxidized...
NEVADA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Getchell Gold Corp. Provides an Exploration Update on the Company's Nevada Projects

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on the ongoing drill program at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project and the forthcoming drill program at the prospective high-grade Copper-Gold-Silver Star project.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Sibanye-Stillwater grabs 50% of Nevada lithium project for $490 million

South African precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW) (NYSE: SBSW) has taken a 50% stake in ioneer Ltd’s (ASX: INR) lithium-boron project in Nevada for $490 million. The deal is one of the largest ever in the US lithium market and comes amid rising concerns that, without more investment, demand...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Sibanye buys half of ioneer’s Nevada lithium project in $490m deal

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd is buying half of ioneer Ltd’s Nevada lithium mine project for $490 million, one of the largest deals ever for U.S. supply of the electric vehicle battery metal as demand is poised to soar later this decade. The investment is a vote of confidence in American lithium...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Contact Gold Drills 0.7 g/t Gold over 16.7 Metres Beneath the Mine Trend at the Green Springs Project, Nevada

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOLF) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the discovery of gold mineralization at the Pilot Shale / Guilmette Limestone contact beneath the historic Mine Trend at the Green Springs Gold Project, Nevada. Hole GS 21-22 returned 0.7 g/t Au over 16.7 metres; the best intercept from this deeper host horizon to date beneath the Mine Trend.
NEVADA STATE
austinnews.net

Viva Gold Drills 22.9 Meters at 1.5 g/t, Including 4.6 Meters at 6.2 g/t, on a Significant Step-Out Drill Hole at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ('RC') drill program announced on July 12, 2021. Hole TG 2101 was drilled as a 90-meters step-out...
NEVADA STATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Exploration and Expansion Drilling Is Underway at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. ('CANEX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drill program is underway at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Three holes have been completed at the Excelsior Zone and a fourth is in progress. The Company plans to drill up to 50 holes during the current drilling program.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy