Award-winning director speaks at film screening on campus

By Alexandria Anderson
College Heights Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA film screening of the documentary “Hillbilly” was held on Sept. 21 in the Jody Richards Hall auditorium. The writer, director and producer of the film, Ashley York, watched the film alongside students then held a Q&A session about the documentary. The core reason behind the film was to educate...

wkuherald.com

Technician Online

Student Film Society sparks campus conversation

Throughout its history, film has been a medium for artistic expression and creative storytelling, spanning hundreds of genres and languages, and providing audiences with one-of-a-kind experiences. At NC State, students interested in film can join Student Film Society, an opportunity for students to celebrate and discuss cinema from creatives around the globe.
COLLEGES
mauinow.com

OHA’s “Mana i Mauli Ola” Film Wins Three Accolade Awards

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs received three awards from the Accolade Global Film Competition for its short film titled “Mana i Mauli Ola,” which details how the organization is working with the community through its new strategic plan to positively impact the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians. “Mana i Mauli Ola”...
MOVIES
ithaca.edu

Behind the Screens: Lucius Barre, International Film Publicist

Lucius Barre serves at the first speaker for the Behind the Screens series. Behind the Screens: Conversations unpacking cinema. International film publicist Lucius Barre will serve as the first speaker in a new online series, “Behind the Screens: Conversations unpacking cinema” on Tuesday September 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. It is free and open to the public.
ITHACA, NY
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Film Society to host drive-in screening

Laredo Film Society is closing out its September film series celebrating Mexican cinema with a screening of Luis Buñuel’s The Exterminating Angel on Fri. Sept. 17 at Cultura Beer Garden on 916 Salinas at 8 p.m. The film is widely regarded as one of the greatest surrealist films of all...
LAREDO, TX
wichitalifeict.com

Wichita Life Podcast #59 – Sara Harmon – Award-Winning Film and Documentary Maker

Today’s guest is Sara Harmon. Sara is an award winning filmmaker and loves to make documentaries. One of her most well-known works is a documentary about Wichita’s first amusement park, Wonderland Park. We talk about that documentary, her experiences making films, film festivals, her podcast the Double Stuffed Podcast and...
MOVIES
ELON University

Award-winning author Meg Medina speaks to Elon pre-service teachers on representing Latinx culture in, through literature

On Friday Sept. 17, pre-service teachers in the Dr. Jo Watts Williams School of Education tuned in for a live virtual discussion with Meg Medina, Newbery Award-winning and New York Times best-selling author. Medina’s works, primarily picture books and young adult fiction, have been called “heartbreaking,” “lyrical” and “must haves...
ELON, NC
theatlanta100.com

LGBTQ Out on Film offers variety of screening options

As members of the LGBTQ+ community continue to receive the citywide spotlight they deserve throughout September and October, it’s only fitting that local events geared towards inclusion are highlighted. With Atlanta’s Pride Festival approaching in just a few weeks, Out on Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQ film festival is already setting the tone.
ATLANTA, GA
This Is Reno

Comedy films screened at local film festival (photos)

The Film Festival Circuit came to Reno on Sunday and presented the Reno Comedy Film Festival at Reno Little Theater. The festival featured short comedy submissions from independent filmmakers. It was the second time the festival has been held in Reno. The event has also been held in Houston and...
RENO, NV
unomaha.edu

The Art of Dissent — Film Screening

We invite you to join us for a film screening of The Art of Dissent, followed by a discussion with producer and director James D. Le Sueur on Oct. 5 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. in the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center. The documentary celebrates the power of artistic engagement in Czechoslovakia...
OMAHA, NE
nyfa.edu

The 20/20 Series with Award-Winning Director & Entrepreneur Bradley Ross

In January 2021, we had the pleasure of welcoming Award-Winning Director and Entrepreneur Bradley Ross as part of The 20/20 Series, created by NYFA’s Creative Director of Filmmaking and Cinematography, Liz Hinlein. As a commercial director, Ross’s work earned him multiple awards including a 2020 Telly and Clio. He spent a decade editing and producing a wide variety of content in New York City earning him multiple Emmy Nominations and Awards. Most notably, he edited and co-produced the hit documentary feature “Cartel Land,” which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2016. His other long-form credits include “The Kindergarten Teacher” starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, the 2017 TriBeCa Film Festival Audience Award Winner, “Here Alone,” and the 2020 release of “Centigrade,” now streaming on HULU. Read more about this online event here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Female actors and filmmakers have swept the top awards at the San Sebastian film festival, with the Golden Shell for the best film going to “Blue Moon” (“Crai Nou”) by Romanian director Alina Grigore. American actress and producer Jessica Chastain was honored for her portrayal of Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Messner in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at the 69th edition of Spain’s biggest film festival. Chastain shared the best leading performance award with 16-year-old Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl, who starred in the Danish film “As in Heaven” (“Du som er i himlen”). Tea Lindeburg received the best director award for the same film.
MOVIES
casscountyonline.com

Ivy Tech Logansport to present award-winning film for discussion Sept. 27, 2021

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College is continuing its observance of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month with a presentation of the award-winning film “The Infiltrators” on Monday, Sept. 27. The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room on the Ivy Tech Logansport campus, 1 Ivy Tech Way, and will be followed by a virtual visit from the movie’s directors at 7:15 p.m.
LOGANSPORT, IN
College Heights Herald

WKU Gender and Women Studies department hosts Female Filmmakers screening

Film majors April Gregory, Carrie Guyton and Elisabeth Sandahl organized The Female Filmmakers screening series to highlight the women behind the cameras of the film industry. “We collectively chose films made by women and distributed to diverse audiences, rather than those geared specifically towards women to show that women are just as versatile without giving in to stereotypes,” Guyton said.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Montclair Film Festival announces complete 2021 lineup; Maggie Gyllenhaal to receive Breakthrough Director and Writer award

Today, Montclair Film announced the full program for the 1Oth annual Montclair Film Festival (MFF), presented by Investors Bank, taking place October 21-30, 2021, in Montclair, NJ. This year’s festival will feature in-person screenings for fully vaccinated, masked audiences, as well as a selection of virtual programming on Montclair Film’s Virtual Cinema.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
norwoodnews.org

Bronx “COVID Ditty” Show Wins International Film Festival Awards

During the height of the statewide shutdown in 2020, brought on by the need to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus, actor, director and writer, Steve Greenstein, like many others, was subjected to long periods of boredom. Lack of work in New York City’s normally thriving entertainment industry prompted...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

New York Latino Film Festival Screened Largest Number of Films To Date

The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), billed as the nation’s premier Latino film festival returned to The Bronx from Sept. 13 to 19, with a combination of virtual programming and drive-in and in-person screenings held across the borough, as well as the FUTURO Digital Conference. It was NYLFF’s 22nd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelodownny.com

Film Screenings Return to Seward Park Library

Seward Park Library (192 East Broadway) has announced the return of their free curated film screenings after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. As of now, masks are required for attendance regardless of vaccination status. They will kick things off in October with two screenings, a 16mm screening of...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Belfast’ Wins Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award

Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white drama “Belfast” has won the People’s Choice Award at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF announced on Saturday. The gentle drama, which is based on Branagh’s childhood growing up in Northern Ireland, won over Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s “Scarborough,” a story of three low-income children that finished second, and Jane Campion’s revisionist Western “The Power of the Dog,” which finished third.
MOVIES

