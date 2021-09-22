Award-winning director speaks at film screening on campus

In January 2021, we had the pleasure of welcoming Award-Winning Director and Entrepreneur Bradley Ross as part of The 20/20 Series, created by NYFA’s Creative Director of Filmmaking and Cinematography, Liz Hinlein. As a commercial director, Ross’s work earned him multiple awards including a 2020 Telly and Clio. He spent a decade editing and producing a wide variety of content in New York City earning him multiple Emmy Nominations and Awards. Most notably, he edited and co-produced the hit documentary feature “Cartel Land,” which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2016. His other long-form credits include “The Kindergarten Teacher” starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, the 2017 TriBeCa Film Festival Audience Award Winner, “Here Alone,” and the 2020 release of “Centigrade,” now streaming on HULU. Read more about this online event here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO