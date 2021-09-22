Mary Lou Wayman

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW IPSWICH, NH — Mary Lou (Bloom) Wayman, 55, of New Ipswich, formerly of Nashua and Illinois, died Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021 at her home. Mary Lou was born in Waukegan, IL, July 29, 1966 one of 9 children born to the late Walter and Florence (English) Bloom and resided in Nashua, NH before moving to New Ipswich 15 years ago. She was a 1984 graduate of Waukeegan East High School and continued her education at Southern New Hampshire University, Nashua, NH campus. Mary Lou had worked as an accountant at Airmar in Milford, NH. She was a member and past treasurer of the Pepperell Lions Club, a member and past treasurer of the Pepperell VFW, a member of the Jaffrey American Legion Auxiliary and was instrumental in the organization many American Red Cross Blood Drives. She leaves her husband of 13 years, Gregg S. Wayman; her son, Eric Taylor of Fitchburg, MA, her daughter, Nicole Taylor of New Ipswich; four brothers, Walt Bloom of Michigan, Nick Bloom, Michael Bloom and Joseph Bloom all of Illinois; three sisters, Donna Bloom of Michigan, Patricia Steffenhagen of Wisconsin and Cathy Boom of Illinois. She was predeceased by a brother, Kevin Bloom of Illinois. Mary Lou's family will receive family and friends from 1 PM – 4 PM Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119) Townsend Center. A time of reflection & remembrance will be offered at 2 PM. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.

