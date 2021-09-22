CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kariel Torres

telegram.com
 6 days ago

Clinton — Kariel M. "Mimi" Torres, 25, passed away tragically on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She is survived by her mother, Lourdes Torres of Worcester; her father, Hector D. Torres, Jr. of Clinton; 3 adoring sisters, Sujai Torres of Webster; Jailyn Acevedo, and Keilani Acevedo, both of Worcester; maternal grandparents: Jose & Raquel Torres; paternal grandparents Hector D. Torres, Sr. & Ariandna Lopez Figueroa; paternal great-grandmothers Ana Maria Figueroa, and Margarita Cortez; and paternal great-great-grandmother Margarita Navarros; generations of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

www.telegram.com

