Who said rock-n-roll and politics don’t mix? This week we welcome the founder of the legendary 70’s rock band, Orleans, and former US Congressman, John Hall. Orleans found success with songs like “Dance With Me,” and “Still The One” which are each BMI certified with more the 7 million U.S. radio plays. As a session player and songwriter, he has worked with artists including Jackson Brown, Bonnie Raitt, and the late Janis Joplin. John discusses his music and political career, his new solo album, “Reclaiming My Time,” his activism, and how he is just getting started.

