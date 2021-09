The Los Angeles Angels seemingly have spent the past several years searching for quality pitching, either via free agency or through homegrown talent that doesn't materialize. Left-hander Jose Suarez has made a play of late to throw his name in the hat as a member of the 2022 Angels' rotation. Hefollowed his first complete game last weekend against the Texas Rangers with a strong start in the Angels' 4-2 road win over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

