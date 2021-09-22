Federal vaccine mandate could affect agencies
Q: Our agency does some corporate travel work for federal government contractors. On Sept. 9, President Biden issued an executive order adding Covid-19 vaccination requirements for all government contractors and subcontractors. Does the executive order apply to my agency's employees? Do we have to have 100 employees to be covered? What about part-time employees and independent contractors (ICs)? By when must everyone be vaccinated? What is the penalty for noncompliance? How will the government police compliance?www.travelweekly.com
Comments / 0