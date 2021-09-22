City of North Port is requesting for bids on RFB 2022-01 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals
RFB NO. 2022-01 WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS. The City of North Port is requesting sealed bids to secure the services of an experienced, professional, licensed, and qualified Vendors capable of providing services in accordance with specifications to furnish all labor, materials, equipment and incidentals required to deliver chemicals to multiple sites within the city limits of North Port, for the express purpose to treat potable water and wastewater.www.cityofnorthport.com
