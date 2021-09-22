CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Scorned wife has word ‘adulterer’ carved into cheating husband’s gravestone – and his son defends her

By Niamh Cavanagh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NZVb_0c4ppwMc00

A SON has defended his mother's decision to carve the word "adulterer" into his cheating father's gravestone.

Posting the shock move to Reddit, the unnamed man explained his reasoning behind supporting his mum's vengeful decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgeyL_0c4ppwMc00
The man's devastated mum included the word 'adulterer' on his cheating dad's gravestone Credit: Getty

"My father and mother had a very bitter marriage towards the end of his life, he had a long-running affair with another married co-worker and got her pregnant before he passed," the son wrote.

"He was planning to leave mum, skip the country and move to Canada to start a new life with her."

The son even claimed that his dad and his new lover had a house picked out for their new family.

But before this could happen, his dad passed away from a heart attack.

So when it was time for his mom to seek revenge on her unfaithful husband, she did it the only way she could.

She requested that his headstone be engraved with the following epitaph: "In loving memory of John Doe, son, husband, father and adulterer."

The man went on to explain how his father's pregnant partner and his side of the family are furious at the engraving and have asked that he fix it.

But according to the man, he's just fine with it.

"I personally think it's fine, that's who he was.," he wrote.

"He was all of those things. And since it's my mom's plot, I can't do anything."

His mom and dad were never divorced and neither of the pair ever filed for legal separation.

They had been in the process to get their lawyers involved but "on paper, they were still happily married," the man said of his parents.

Comments / 71

Tacoma I.T Consulting
3d ago

lesson here. he should of divorced his wife first before starting another relationship

Reply(3)
21
1st amendment only
2d ago

interesting how ppl want to protect cheating , lying no good husbands. I hope ppl visit the cemetery pee on him for eternity.

Reply
5
buddyone
3d ago

looks like another slow day in news, poopy pants joey must be censoring the news on Shipping Haitians all around the country

Reply(7)
18
Related
The Independent

How to tell if your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravestone#Canada#Mom And Dad
Boston Globe

My husband wants to be in another room

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’ve been married to my high school sweetheart for 20 years now and we share three children who are all in their teens. I’m not completely sure how it all started, but our relationship has been on the rocks for about the past five years and on really shaky ground for the past two.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Amomama

My Parents Forced Me to Choose: Give My Kidney to My Brother or Be Disowned – Story of the Day

I was threatened with abandonment by my parents if I refused to donate a kidney to my ailing younger brother and ended up making a decision that changed my life. I was five when my little brother Jeremy was born. I was very excited, waiting for my mom to come home with the baby, but Jeremy had to stay in the hospital. What I was too young to realize at the time was that Jeremy was very ill.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

A coworker said, 'Leave your husband'

If your husband beats you, leave him or shut up. A couple holds hands and walks through a field.Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels. I was married to an abusive man, and everyone knew about it. Most people didn’t find out because they saw the abuse for themselves. They found out because I wouldn’t stop talking about it.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
267K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy