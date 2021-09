A back and forth match between Illinois and Toledo ended with Sydney Stephens scoring the game winning goal to get the 1-0 win and finish off non-conference play. “As a gritty, physical battle it wasn’t the prettiest of soccer games, but most certainly was a game where two teams battled for every ball, battled for every chance and I think one of those wins that we kept at, kept at it, kept at it and finally found a way to get the ball in the back of the net,” head coach Janet Rayfield said.

TOLEDO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO