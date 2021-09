Earlier this month, a ruling was reached in the initial court case between Epic Games and Apple, but Fortnite fans hoping to see the game return to iOS devices shouldn't expect that anytime soon. Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney took to Twitter today to share a letter from Apple's lawyer, stating that the latter company will not be reinstating Fortnite "until the district court's judgement becomes final and nonappealable." As Sweeney points out, it could be several years before that happens, meaning that Fortnite will not be coming back to Apple devices for the foreseeable future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO