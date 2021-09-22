The Life Science Market to Grow On a Chiselled Note at a CAGR Of 4% Between 2024

Needles are used to inject drugs or to draw blood from the body. It consists of three parts, including a long shaft, an inclined tip called a bevel, and a hub mounted on the tip of the syringe. In clinical practice, different types of needles are usually used for various applications, such as delivering drugs to various layers of the skin, anesthesia procedures, and different surgical procedures. According to the doctor’s needs, needles of different types and materials can be used. Conventional needles are used for general administration, filled needles and filter needles are used for vaccination and other sterile products, and safety needles are used for blood collection and administration, and are used in situations where there is a high chance of contamination by infectious diseases. It also depends on its field of application. For example, diabetic patients use pen needles to inject daily doses of insulin, blood collection needles for diagnostic purposes, and suture needles for surgical purposes.

