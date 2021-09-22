CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Expansion Market to be Driven by the Growing Prevalence of Rare and Chronic Conditions

Cover picture for the articleTransparency Market Research (TMR) anticipates that the cell expansion market features fragmented vendor landscape owing to a large number of key players operating in the market. Takara Bio, Inc., GE Healthcare, Corning Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, Lonza Group, Octane Biotech, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), PeproTech, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, Bio-Techne (R&D Systems), are some of the key players in the global cell expansion market.

