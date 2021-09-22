DNA Methylation Influences Replication and Genome Organization

Tau aggregates are known to bind proteins and RNAs. Could this be why tangles are toxic? Researchers led by Benjamin Wolozin at Boston University think so. In the August 27 Molecular Cell, they reported that the RNA-binding protein HNRNPA2B1 and its binding partner, N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA, got tangled up in tau oligomers within cultured neurons. The cells showed signs of stress, but they recovered after the scientists knocked down HNRNPA2B1. In mouse models of tauopathy, this RNA-binding protein and m6A RNA colocalized with tangles and, again, knocking down HNRNPA2B1 saved neurons from dying. The scientists also spotted this molecular triad in the brains of people who had had Alzheimer's disease. Compared to controls, neurons from late-stage AD tissue contained more m6A RNA.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO