DNA Methylation Influences Replication and Genome Organization
Most cancer cells have genomes that are much less methylated than those of normal cells, but whether this loss of methylation, an epigenetic process, has any functional meaning for the cells has long been an unanswered question. Now researchers show that the loss of DNA methylation across the genome changes the timing of DNA replication and alters the shape of the 3-D compartmentalization of DNA, which helps steer gene expression.www.the-scientist.com
