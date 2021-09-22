Scooting Around Newark

In July 2021, Newark launched its first ever city-wide rental vehicle initiative in the form of a six-month pilot program called NewarkGo. Through this program, people can rent electric e-scooters and manually operated bicycles, similar to the existing shared bicycle system, Citi Bike, in cities like New York City and Philadelphia. NewarkGo was launched with environmental and equity goals in mind. According to Mayor Ras Baraka, almost 50% of Newark residents do not own a car, so implementing this program will hopefully make safe, easy and affordable transportation more accessible to the community.