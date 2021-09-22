CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draft Armourdale Strong Master Plan Released

Over the past nine months, the Unified Government Department of Planning & Urban Design has led a comprehensive, community-driven planning process to envision the future of the Armourdale neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas. This week, the Unified Government released a draft master plan which will guide future investment in the Armourdale area over the next 10 years through zoning, strategic initiatives, partnerships with the local community and businesses, and other measures. This is the first master plan for Armourdale since 1979.

“The plan builds upon the work underway by the Unified Government to reimagine the Kansas River,” said Director of Planning & Urban Design Gunnar Hand, AICP. “Connecting this neighborhood to these investments will ensure this work truly benefits existing and future Armourdale residents and small business owners.”

The Unified Government convened a steering committee of community leaders, advocates, public workers, business owners, and residents who were engaged throughout the planning process. Additionally, the planning team met with individual community stakeholders as the pandemic has made traditional community outreach more difficult.

Armourdale Strong/ Fuerte

The plan establishes a vision of the future of Armourdale that is more connected, safe, empowered, inclusive, attractive and economically vibrant. The plan outlines goals to protect the existing residential fabric of Armourdale, improve the quality of life, while opening up opportunity for new residents. The plan prioritizes neighborhood-focused strategies ranging from new housing, rental assistance, job training, community policing to after-school programs. With a focus on key corridors connecting Armourdale to the river, other KCK neighborhoods and the region at-large, the master plan identifies opportunities to expand local businesses, create more walkable areas, and improve public spaces.

“After a century of ambiguity,” said Mr. Hand, “this plan ensures that the existing residential community is sustainable and vibrant for the next generation.”

Open House: Thursday

On Thursday, September 22, 2021 between 3PM-7PM, the community is invited to attend a public open house at the Armourdale Community Center (730 Osage Avenue) and provide input on the draft area master plan.

For more information on the draft plan, please check out the website: www.armourdalestrong.com

Media Contact: Ashley Z. Hand, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS

d. 913-573-5544

