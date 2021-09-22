Graduate Headhunter for Leadng Fintech Recruitment Firm

MMA are working exclusively with an exciting headhunting firm who are on a mission to be the UK's most recommended Fintech headhunting firm and they are off to a very strong start… With a new office in Bank that caters to fast-growing companies, they are now ready to recruit some of the future leaders in recruitment!

Founded in 2010, they are currently a team of around 30 staff. Alongside their impressive growth plans, they continue to aspire to be a major player in the sectors they operate. The main focus is on placing technology professionals into the finance sector across Europe, the USA, and the Middle East, having physical offices in both London and New York.

The team across these two offices mostly consists of university-educated people who have been trained organically, straight from graduation. No one here knew anything about data structures, algorithms, commodities, or high-frequency trading when they first started, but all can now confidently wax lyrical with industry heads.

They are by no means a high turnover recruitment business, instead, they have a balance of dealing with very large salaries (£100,000 to £500,000) but offer progression fast enough to ensure that you do not have to wait years to make your first deal happen. If you are an emotionally intelligent, driven and entrepreneurial then these guys are the perfect place to build a fulfilling and massively rewarding career.

What they can offer you:

Commitment to training from experts

They have boardroom training from industry experts whom they pay to come in and train on a wide range of technical topics (recently: Big Data, Functional Programming, Machine Learning/AI)

Go to where our industry people go

Ticket costs are covered for anyone who wants to go to a meetup or event that would allow them to gain industry knowledge, several of their people went to the tech meet-up in Dublin last year for Websummit, London TechCrunch etc.

Promotion based on ability, not years’ experience

Everyone claims to do this but here are some clear examples

One member of staff with 3 years’ experience, managing a team of 8 and another with 1.5 years’ experience is now the country manager for the US

Better pay than any other firm out there

End of year one you should be on a £30,000 basic with total comp of £40000- £50,000

By year 2-3 you can expect to increase this and be looking at total earnings of £75,000 to £150,000

Diversity

They hire from the likes of Oxbridge and the Russell Group universities whilst also regularly making hires from the University of Life, they are also focused on keeping a healthy gender balance

No suits

Back in 2010 they ditched ‘professional’ suits and went for a dress down policy (suits are kept in the locker for meetings)

They find people are more productive working in shorts and sandals on a hot summer’s day but you’re more than welcome to wear business clothing if you wish!

Beers/wine to unwind

They have beers in the fridge that you can drink at your desk on a Friday afternoon, they find it to be a good way to de-stress but obviously encourage moderation...

Duvet Days

They introduced duvet days which means you can take 2 days off a year on the day without booking it off as holiday in advance, they have a grown-up attitude towards the fact you may have things to do

Gym!

They want people to look after themselves and that’s hard to do in any job where you’re expected to go to the gym, change, and be back in the office having eaten your lunch within a one-hour lunch break, as such thy offer 1.5hrs lunch break if you go to the gym

Work from home

Thy believe trusted people can be more productive working from home so they offer people the option to work from home on Fridays

Sabbatical

Two of their people are currently travelling, having done 3 years plus in the business, they believe everyone should get the chance to reflect on their goals after working flat out

What you will be doing:

Managing the end to end recruiting cycle while consulting clients on trends, insights and any new shifts in the market

Building long-term relationships for your discipline while building out a deep-rooted network of top 10% market talent

Meeting candidates and clients helping to future-proof their careers and businesses

Writing industry-centric marketing content and pulling together new and useful insight for clients

Winning new business with some of the most exciting, high growth companies in the market

What you WON’T be doing:

Working silly hours wearing suits for the sake of it

Acting as a facilitator looking for buzzwords

Running around being stuck in the repetitive day-to-day sales cycle

You? (the most important part!)

Like their clients, they are only looking to hire the top 10% of talent in the market in order to help them grow. They are ideally looking for recent graduates with a minimum 2:1 degree or 2nd/3rd jobbers but for the right personality and culture fit, they are open to any background!

The most important factors for them include:

A commercial, mature and entrepreneurial mindset

The natural ability to be exceptional at building quick and meaningful relationships

Highly emotionally intelligent individuals

Self-motivated and able to prioritise critical tasks

Attitude is key – respectful, driven and up for a challenge!

For more information including their Consultant Pack that outlines the fast track career development roadmap and an in-depth look at what your first 6 months would look like please apply