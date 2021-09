CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban mom is now out of a coma and talking, after giving birth while battling COVID-19. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack has been following her story and reports the mother’s remarkable recovery. When CBS 2 spoke to her husband on Friday, he was hopeful his wife would wake up soon. His prayers were answered the next day. And now we’re hearing from her about her unimaginable experience with COVID. “Honestly, I didn’t know where I was and what was happening.” Samantha Kelly is awake now after several weeks in a medically induced coma. Her and Donnell’s baby had to be delivered...

