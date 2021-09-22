CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

A multi-faceted approach

uci.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartphones have evolved to connect people with much more than a simple phone call. One of many critical needs the devices now serve: providing financial services to underbanked, underserved populations, says Bill Maurer, UCI anthropology and law professor and social sciences dean. “Access to financial systems helps previously unbanked populations...

www.socsci.uci.edu

Comments / 0

Related
dataversity.net

The Declarative Approach in a Data Playground

Click to learn more about author Michele Iurillo. One of the most fascinating things I’ve found at my current organization is undoubtedly the declarative approach. It is something so simple and so powerful. In my first business intelligence endeavors, there were data normalization issues; in my Data Governance period, Data Quality and proactive Metadata Management were the critical points. But today’s organizations are so complex that they need much more than this.
PYTHON
The Independent

$5B conservation plan offers new approach, but faces hurdles

A pledge by nine grantmakers to give $5 billion to conservation efforts that address threats to biodiversity and to help curb climate change is taking a different approach than philanthropy has embraced in the past — one that may require those organizations to do things differently.The announcement made last week of what the grantmakers are calling the “Protecting Our Planet Challenge” was designed to help jump-start support for the global effort, dubbed 30x30, to protect 30% of the land and 30% of oceans by 2030, which 72 countries have already signed onto. It will be discussed as a possible global...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Harding
Daily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Multi-faceted solutions needed for immigrants

The scenes from the border are dire and heartrending. More than 14,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, crowded under and near a bridge in a makeshift camp. Women gave birth among the squalor. Men and children waded through the Rio Grande to Mexico for food, clean water and diapers. The...
IMMIGRATION
Nature.com

A machine learning approach for efficient multi-dimensional integration

Many physics problems involve integration in multi-dimensional space whose analytic solution is not available. The integrals can be evaluated using numerical integration methods, but it requires a large computational cost in some cases, so an efficient algorithm plays an important role in solving the physics problems. We propose a novel numerical multi-dimensional integration algorithm using machine learning (ML). After training a ML regression model to mimic a target integrand, the regression model is used to evaluate an approximation of the integral. Then, the difference between the approximation and the true answer is calculated to correct the bias in the approximation of the integral induced by ML prediction errors. Because of the bias correction, the final estimate of the integral is unbiased and has a statistically correct error estimation. Three ML models of multi-layer perceptron, gradient boosting decision tree, and Gaussian process regression algorithms are investigated. The performance of the proposed algorithm is demonstrated on six different families of integrands that typically appear in physics problems at various dimensions and integrand difficulties. The results show that, for the same total number of integrand evaluations, the new algorithm provides integral estimates with more than an order of magnitude smaller uncertainties than those of the VEGAS algorithm in most of the test cases.
COMPUTERS
uci.edu

UCI receives 5-year, $5 million CIRM award for training of diverse researchers

Irvine, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 — The University of California, Irvine has received a five-year, $5 million award from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to support a comprehensive doctoral, postdoctoral and clinical researcher training program to prepare the current and next generation of leaders in stem cell biology, gene therapy and regenerative medicine.
IRVINE, CA
uci.edu

Can Employee Turnover Predict the Future of a Firm?

Professors Terry Shevlin and Ben Lourie of The UCI Paul Merage School of Business, together with their colleagues Qin Li of Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Accounting and Finance and a graduate of the doctoral accounting program at UCI, and former UCI faculty member Alex Nekrasov of the University of Illinois at Chicago, took a deep dive into the question of whether employee turnover is an essential human capital metric for investors to consider. Their paper, Employee Turnover and Firm Performance: Large-Sample Archival Evidence, is forthcoming in Management Science.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Uci#Social Sciences#Fintech#Filene Research Institute#Together#Algorithmic Observatory
uci.edu

Mari Kimura Explores Music’s Intersections with Technology and Science

Mari Kimura, a professor of music at UCI’s Integrated Composition, Improvisation and Technology program, is connecting students, disciplines and departments with her groundbreaking work. She’s fostering collaboration and interaction during times when the coronavirus pandemic has kept us all apart. The acclaimed violinist, composer and researcher is a leader in...
IRVINE, CA
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

“Ultra-Potent” Antibody Against Multiple COVID-19 Variants Discovered

A technology developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has led to the discovery of an “ultra-potent” monoclonal antibody against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, including the delta variant. The antibody has rare characteristics that make it a valuable addition to the limited set of broadly reactive...
SCIENCE
uci.edu

Public Health

Interdisciplinary researchers will examine impacts on overburdened communities. Higher risk patterns identified in certain social, economic, demographic groups. UCI Podcast: Did COVID-19 cause a mental health pandemic?. Tim Bruckner discusses the importance of equity in pandemic response. August 18, 2021. Campus leaders host virtual event to share latest on pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TKhan

Using a naturopathic approach in wellness

Reviving the history and practice of holistic healthcare is important for Dr. Syed Raheel Haque of Vitacore. A Pakistani-American born in Albany, New York, Haque went to the University of Pittsburgh for his undergraduate studies and started his Naturopathic and Chiropractic degrees at National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, IL where he currently has his main private practice there. Haque has an immense respect for traditional practices in providing wellness.
LOMBARD, IL
uci.edu

UCI MIND researchers awarded a prestigious training grant

UCI MIND’s Drs. Elizabeth Head and Joshua Grill and a core group of faculty members were recently awarded a prestigious National Institute on Aging T32 training grant to help recruit and prepare the next generation of predoctoral and postdoctoral scientists to study Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The training grant...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy