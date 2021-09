The country’s only makgeolli producer has a taproom at the tippy top of Greenpoint, and you should change your weekend plans to include drinking Korean rice wine there. Get the makgeolli flight as a 101 crash course into the world of the high-ABV, milky-white drink. The three-glass flight ranges from a clarified and nutty Yakju that’s made from the slightly oxidized liquid at the top of the tanks, to the sediment-heavy and fruity Takju. But for anyone just looking to try one glass, we like the Omija makgeolli best. It’s not distributed elsewhere, has a bright, lactic taste, and you’ll probably see a magnolia berry floating in your glass. Stop by Hana Makgeolli’s airy space with a friend for a several-hour heart-to-heart where you’ll get drunker than you realize. The anju snacking plate full of savory dried fish and crunchy nori should come in handy while you’re considering Citi Biking home.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO