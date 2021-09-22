CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chestertown, MD

Washington College Continues to be Recognized in Higher Education Rankings

washcoll.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS News & World Report, Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education and The Princeton Review rankings again include Washington College. Washington College continues to be recognized in the annual higher education rankings by the nation’s most trusted and respected sources. This includes being once again named as one of the Best 387 Colleges according to The Princeton Review, remaining in the top 100 National Liberal Arts Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report (#98), and coming in at #204 overall in the Wall Street Journal/Time Higher Education’s 2022 College Rankings – the 2nd highest ranking for a private college in Maryland.

www.washcoll.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Timeline of the R. Kelly allegations

R. Kelly has long been trailed by troubling accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, even as he climbed the Billboard charts and earned Grammys for his R&B music. The scrutiny on the singer intensified in the #MeToo era — particularly after the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a 2019 documentary series that featured interviews with several of his accusers.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Chestertown, MD
Education
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Applicants#Private College#Us News World Report#U S News World Report#Wsj#The College Rankings#Johns Hopkins University#The Princeton Review#Usnews Com#Intelligent Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy