Washington College Continues to be Recognized in Higher Education Rankings

US News & World Report, Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education and The Princeton Review rankings again include Washington College. Washington College continues to be recognized in the annual higher education rankings by the nation’s most trusted and respected sources. This includes being once again named as one of the Best 387 Colleges according to The Princeton Review, remaining in the top 100 National Liberal Arts Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report (#98), and coming in at #204 overall in the Wall Street Journal/Time Higher Education’s 2022 College Rankings – the 2nd highest ranking for a private college in Maryland.