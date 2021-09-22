This Charming Cider Mill In Missouri Will Make Your Fall Complete
Mmm…mmm…nothing says fall like a tall, cold glass of freshly-pressed apple cider. The only thing that might rival the delicious drink is an apple cider slushy. You can get both at Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch in Missouri, a popular autumn destination that’s also home to a charming cider mill and a full slate of family-friendly fun.
Most Missourians likely know Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch in Kearney for its family-friendly activities, including a sprawling pumpkin patch and a Big ‘Ol Corn Maze. (Yep, that’s it’s name.)
However, Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch is also home to an apple orchard and a cider mill, where you can get some of the freshest, most delicious apple cider in the state.
When you stop by the famous pumpkin patch, you might want to start your adventure at Happy Apple Orchard. Pick your own apples that are perfect for having as a snack or for turning into delicious baked goodies.
The orchard features a variety of apples, including Ultima Gala, Pink Lady Cripps, Honeycrisp, and Gold Rush. Those same apples are used to make the farm’s famous apple cider.
After your apple picking adventure, make your way to the cider mill for a glass of freshly-pressed apple cider or a refreshing apple cider slushy.
If you have the time, you’ll definitely want to check out the rest of the fun the farm has to offer – meet the barnyard critters. Visit the bee hive; watch the kids take a ride on the cow train, and play a few barnyard games.
Autumn means treks to the pumpkin patch to pick perfectly plump pumpkins for décor and delicious goodies. You’ll have more than 60 types of pumpkins from which to choose, and a tractor will take you for a hayride to the pumpkin patch.
How long will it take you to escape from the Big ‘Ol Maze? Another popular farm attraction, the corn maze features a different theme each year. The kiddos might want to head into the Kids’ Maze.
Stop by the official website of Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch for days, hours, and more information, including on purchasing season passes. Or, go here for Facebook.
Have you been to this charming cider mill in Missouri? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments! On the lookout for more fall fun? Here are 11 of the most beautiful fall destinations in Missouri .
