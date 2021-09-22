Fenton Is The One Town In Missouri That Transforms Into A Terrifying Halloween Wonderland

When the spookiest season of the year rolls around, towns all over Missouri transform into Halloween wonderlands. Some are absolutely charming, embracing the rustic beauty of the season. Others, however, are downright terrifying. Fenton, in fact, is home to Creepyworld, one of the most terrifying Halloween wonderlands in all of the country. That begs the question – are you brave enough to visit?

A darling suburb of St. Louis with a population under 5,000, Fenton transforms into a terrifying Halloween wonderland each autumn when Creepyworld returns for the season.

Billed as America’s biggest and longest screampark, Creepyworld beckons thrills seekers from all over Missouri with 13 spine-tingling attractions, including haunted houses and The Pumpkin Barn.

Rest your voice now, because you’ll likely find yourself screaming non-stop as you make your way through Slaughter & Son Funeral Home and Saint Lucifer’s Hospital. Those cringe-worthy names hint at the terrifying fun that awaits.

Climb aboard a horrifying hay ride that will take you through such notorious spots as Sleepy Hollow and the Bates Motel. The Trick ‘R Treat Haunted Hayride just might leaving you shaking with fear.

Even more fun awaits at Creepyworld if, of course, you’re up for it. Join an action-packed game of Zombie Paintball, or try your hand at Zombie Axe Throwing.

Do you have what it takes to make your way out of the five-minute escape room? Save some of those frightened smiles, too, for the many photo ops that await at the Drive-In Horror Movies Photo Ops.

Creepyworld officially opens for the season in October. However, you can purchase tickets online now .

Check out the official website of Creepyworld Haunted Scream Park for more information. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you been to Creepyworld in Missouri? Do you agree that it’s America’s scariest screampark? Let us know in the comments! If you like thrills and chills, you might also love the paranormal. Set off of on this haunted road trip that will lead you to the scariest places in Missouri for some real life thrills and chills.

