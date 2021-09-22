CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods didn’t bring companies back to the U.S., new research finds: These tariffs instead resulted in collateral damage to the U.S. economy

uci.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen recently argued that tariffs from the U.S.-China trade war — covering more than $307 billion worth of goods — “hurt American consumers,” yet the negotiations “really didn’t address in many ways the fundamental problems we have with China.”. U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports jumped sixfold...

www.socsci.uci.edu

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Tariffs, seizures expose U.S. solar industry's vulnerability to imports

(Reuters) - Cheap imports have fueled the U.S. solar industry’s dramatic growth for years. Now, mounting trade and transport issues is exposing that dependence as a vulnerability, slowing shipments and putting big projects at risk, according to industry representatives. Tighter availability of foreign panels could hurt the booming industry and...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

As China cracks down, foreign companies try to figure out where they fit in

As foreign businesses watch a crackdown on domestic tech giants, the Chinese government has continued to promote opportunities for them — in increasingly specific ways. "Now you've really got to show you've got something that China wants, or China doesn't feel is a competitor to its own interest and needs," said Adam Dunnett, secretary general at the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.
ECONOMY
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Chinese Economy#Tariffs#Treasury#American
kosu.org

Electric Car Company's Financial Woes Mark More Trouble For China's Evergrande

An electric car company linked to China’s Evergrande is having trouble paying suppliers and will no longer sell new shares on the Shanghai stock exchange. This comes as Evergrande’s main real estate business is tanking. The company failed to make an $84 million interest payment last week and could soon default on its more than $300 billion in debt.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Some Chinese solar-panel manufacturers have stopped shipping to the U.S. over tariff concerns, installers say

Some Chinese solar-panel manufacturers have stopped sending panels to the United States, or are threatening to halt shipments, over regulatory concerns including a proposal for higher import tariffs, panel buyers and solar-energy developers said at an industry briefing Monday. This freeze could derail the Biden administration’s green-energy goals and lead...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Post

U.S. foreign policy was once all about race. If the U.S. isn’t careful, race may come back.

On Sept. 15, President Biden joined his counterparts from Australia and the United Kingdom to announce the new AUKUS partnership. The defense agreement between the three countries involves sharing nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia — but not nuclear weapons — and close cooperation on cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and, potentially, other areas.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Miami

Solar Companies Say New Tariff Proposal Would Devastate the Industry

The Solar Energy Industries Association is urging the Department of Commerce not to implement tariffs on solar imports from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. The U.S. imports 80% of its panels from the three countries, according to SEIA. The industry trade association said new tariffs would cost the industry 18 gigawatts...
INDUSTRY
milwaukeesun.com

Powell says Fed can't protect economy in event of U.S. default

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank can't protect the U.S. economy and financial markets from severe damage if the United States defaults on its debt. "It's just very important that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely...
U.S. POLITICS
Metro International

U.S. trade office says GM Mexico labor case concluded, tariff threat lifted

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. labor complaint under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact over a General Motors plant union vote in Mexico has been successfully concluded, lifting the threat of U.S. tariffs on the factory’s pickup trucks, the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) office said on Wednesday. The United States opened the case...
LABOR ISSUES
marketplace.org

The U.S. isn’t the only one that can break the global economy

A massive Chinese real estate company is freaking out the global markets. The Evergrande Group is sitting on tons of debt, and investors worry it could go broke and send ripple effects throughout China and beyond. We’ll explain the Evergrande crisis. Plus, you’re awesome! A big shoutout to all the “Make Me Smart” listeners who helped us beat our fundraising goal. And please send photos of you in your banana pants!
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

As Evergrande Crumbles, Will China’s Economy Collapse?

It's not a new question. In fact, Will China's Economy Collapse? is the title of a 2017 political science essay by Ann Lee. However, given the recent struggle for property developer giant Evergrande, a company carrying potentially insurmountable debt, the inquiry takes on new meaning. Article continues below advertisement. Amid...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy